(Repeats story published Friday to widen distribution with no
changes)
By Swetha Gopinath and Anna Driver
BENGALURU/HOUSTON Jan 10 Pain is quickly
growing more acute in the new year at beleaguered U.S. shale
companies as a global supply glut sinks crude further to 11-year
lows, putting added financial stress on the most heavily
indebted.
Debt and equity investors have all but given up on the
exploration and production sector as oil prices tumble lower. In
the last year, the SIG index of oil companies fell 42
percent, compared with a 0.6 percent decline in the Standard &
Poor's 500 index.
SandRidge Energy Inc, a once high-flying
Oklahoma-based shale company backed by billionaire investors
Leon Cooperman and Canada's Prem Watsa, was delisted by the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock last traded on the
NYSE for less than 20 cents a share.
Though companies ended 2015 with enough cash on hand to
cover interest payments for well into next year, they cannot
afford to drill new wells. The gloomier outlook is expected to
prod more of them to restructure and give up on trying to ride
out a downdraft showing no signs of abating soon.
Oil is down 10 percent since Dec. 31 to $33 a barrel,
falling away from the crucial $50 to $60 level that many shale
companies need for long-term survival.
"You are going to see a lot more bankruptcies and
restructurings this year," said Bill Costello, an energy analyst
at Westwood Holdings Group Inc. "This year is going to be much
worse for companies with weak balance sheets."
He believes Penn Virginia Corp, Midstates Petroleum
Company Inc, Ultra Petroleum Corp, GoodRich
Petroleum Corp and Resolute Energy Corp, all
small producers, will have to restructure.
Representatives for those companies did not comment.
Swift Energy Co, which stopped making some debt
payments in December, filed for Chapter 11 on the last day of
2015.
Many companies have worked during the price declines of the
last 20 months to push out debt maturities to curb repayment
risks. According to filings by about 45 U.S. shale oil producers
only a few have debt maturing this year.
"Those that have near-term maturities realized they do not
have the cash to retire the bonds, so instead they are
exchanging those bonds into longer-dated more senior
securities," said Reorg Research analyst Kyle Owusu.
But some investors do not want to take on more risk. For
example, Chesapeake Energy Corp last month was unable to
persuade a number of holders of its near-term debt to swap it
for a later maturity, so in essence it could not push out its
debts as much.
Chesapeake, which Sterne Agee estimates will spend nearly
half of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortization and exploration expense on interest payments this
year, has a $500 million bond maturing in March but analysts
said the company has ample cash for payment.
Chesapeake declined to comment.
It is not even business as usual for Wall Street favorites,
typically those seen as low-cost operators with the sweetest
spots to drill. Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on
Tuesday it raised $1.4 billion in equity, but the company will
not be able to fund its 2016 drilling budget from only oil and
gas sales.
It will instead rely on a mixture of funding from asset
sales, equity proceeds, cash and operating cash flow boosted by
hedging.
"You've got oil that is down meaningfully in 2016, volumes
are down, natural gas prices are low because of weather and
there is very little in the way of hedging. Then you've got a
lot of these companies that were very aggressively financed with
debt," said Mark Hanson, oil analyst with Morningstar in
Chicago. "It can get pretty ugly."
(Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa Shumaker)