* Oversupply will extend into 2017 - ConocoPhillips, Statoil
* Expect more creative ways to offer dividends
By Gwladys Fouche and Karolin Schaps
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 30 Oil companies are
deepening cost cuts through efficiency and standardisation to
stay profitable while maintaining dividends as a supply glut
pushes back a potential recovery in the price of crude, top
executives and analysts said.
The sector has slashed jobs, projects and investments to
cope with a 60 percent downturn in crude prices over the past
two years, with consultancy Wood Mackenzie putting the drop in
exploration and production spending by the top 56 oil and gas
firms at 49 percent, or $230 billion, over the period.
But hopes for a steep recovery in prices have been dashed by
persistent oversupply, meaning companies must keep hammering
costs for at least another year, industry players gathered for a
conference in Norway's oil capital, Stavanger, said.
Ryan Lance, chief executive of ConocoPhillips, the
world's largest independent oil company, said the key was to
lower the breakeven costs of projects "as much as you can" and
to try to keep some cash flexibility.
"You'd better not have everything tied up in very large
projects because you may have to deal with a 70 percent decline
in revenues over six months," he said.
"Cost-cutting is going to continue," Lance said.
On Monday, Norway's Statoil said it had managed to
reduce costs further on the initial phase of its giant Johan
Sverdrup field, the largest North Sea oil find of the last three
decades, to 99 billion crowns ($12 billion) from an original
forecast of 123 billion crowns.
The company is reviewing its entire portfolio to identify
projects that could be developed with better concepts, more
efficient drilling and standardised methods, all in an effort to
bring down its breakeven costs further.
Others are doing the same. The cost of developing the Zidane
gas field off Norway has been cut by 20 percent, John Browne,
executive chairman of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
investment vehicle LetterOne, told the conference. LetterOne
controls DEA, which operates the field.
The potential return to the market of some 1.5 million
barrels per day of oil supply from Libya and Nigeria plus
uncertainty about Iranian and Iraqi production could push a
rebalancing further away than many in the industry are hoping.
"The oversupply will extend into 2017," Lance said.
Wim Thomas, Shell's chief energy adviser, told
Reuters: "All these things, when they come back on the market,
can again postpone the true balancing."
The most upbeat scenario from Thomas was for the market to
rebalance later this year. "It can happen any time between the
second half of this year and the second half of next year."
Statoil CEO Eldar Saetre, also speaking to Reuters, said:
"It can be a long time into 2017 before we see the inventories
situation normalise itself."
In the meantime, oil companies will have to protect margins
as they do not want to suspend payments to shareholders.
DIVIDENDS PROTECTED
"The majors will not cut dividends," said Pareto Securities
analyst Trond Omdal, noting that Shell had not reduced such
payouts since World War Two. He believes oil companies have room
to lower costs further.
"They can continue to cut capex through postponing projects,
optimalising and simplifying new project designs, cooperate
better with suppliers and/or squeeze margins," he said.
Companies may also opt to increase scrip dividend
programmes, meaning the offering of new shares at a discount as
an alternative to cash dividends.
"In 2017 oil firms will still give priority to dividends
above greenlighting new projects," said Swedbank analyst Teodor
Sveen-Nilsen.
"They would rather pay dividends than sanction new
projects."
(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Joachim Dagenborg
in Stavanger; Editing by Dale Hudson)