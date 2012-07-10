NEW YORK, July 10 Oil production in North Dakota rose to a record high just under 640,000 barrels-per-day in May, up about 30,000 bpd from April levels, monthly data from the state Industrial Commission showed.

Most of the output gains came from the Bakken and Three Forks shale prospects, where output rose to just above 574,000 bpd in may, the data showed.

North Dakota is the second largest oil producing state in the country.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)