By Selam Gebrekidan

NEW YORK, July 10 Oil production in North Dakota rose to a record high just under 640,000 barrels-per-day in May, reinforcing the Midwest state's position as the second-largest oil producer in the country, behind Texas.

North Dakota's oil output rose about 30,000 bpd from April levels, monthly data from the state Industrial Commission showed. Output has doubled in the last two years alone.

Most of the gains came from the Bakken and Three Forks shale prospects, where production rose to just above 574,000 bpd in May, the data showed.

Favorable weather and a ramp up in drilling led to the increase. There were over 6,950 wells drilling for oil in May, according to state data.

North Dakota, located along the Canadian border, has upended the U.S. oil market since 2007 after the controversial fracking technology, combined with horizontal drilling, unlocked the oil bounty trapped in tight rock formations.

Thanks to this oil boom, the state has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States, at 3 percent in May, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The frenzied drilling has brought the state a hefty budget surplus, as much as $1 billion between 2009-2011, according to Moody's. This had ignited a movement to abolish property taxes, voted down by lawmakers in June. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)