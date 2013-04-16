* North Dakota says production to accelerate in May
* Weather and road restrictions remain issues
* State expects 850,000 bpd output by 2014 - state officials
By Sabina Zawadzki
April 16 Crude oil production in North Dakota,
the No. 2 U.S. oil-producing state, hit an all-time high in
February but will really accelerate in May after bad weather and
road restrictions end, the state's Department of Mineral
Resources said on Tuesday.
The recent oil boom from the exploitation of the huge Bakken
formation that straddles the U.S.-Canadian border now has North
Dakota forecasting production of 850,000 barrels per day (bpd)
by early 2014.
Department statistics show output rose 41,184 bpd to 778,971
bpd in February after a rare drop in January. The previous
record of 770,100 bpd was set in December 2012.
Protracted wintry weather will continue to impact production
and will mean that seasonal road restrictions, which hamper
operations, will continue longer.
"So it really will only be in May or maybe even June before
production seriously gets underway," the department's director,
Lynn Helms, told a conference call discussing the latest data.
"I don't think we're going to top 800,000 bpd until May. We
might (do so) in April but I think we'll struggle there," he
said.
Although weather conditions in February improved, several
wintry storms hit the state in March and April. Storms can halt
operations all together, while freezing weather complicates
drilling for oil.
The number of wells producing oil in February was 8,492, up
from 8,342 in January, although there were 9,446 wells that were
capable of producing oil, the data showed.
Helms said of the total, 5,312 wells are in the Bakken
formation and he calculated, based on well permit applications,
another 6,000 new wells have either been approved or are
awaiting approval.
The department has received more than 850 requests for
multi-well pad drilling permits, with an average of around seven
wells per application. In this type of drilling, several wells
are bored from one location.
While the Bakken formation is huge, shale oil projects are
characterized by rapidly decreasing production, so new wells
need to be drilled and completed with hydraulic fracturing at
rapid rates to maintain or increase production.
The industry says output from the state could reach 1.2
million bpd in coming years compared to 100,000 bpd in 2006.
In the United States, only Texas produces more oil than
North Dakota, with 2.26 million barrels pumped in January,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency. Texas is also
experiencing an oil renaissance thanks to shale oil and gas.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley, Grant McCool and Bob Burgdorfer)