Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 18 The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday issued a tender for oil exploration in the West Bank for a license it said could hold between 30 and 186 million barrels of oil.
The project will be run as a joint venture, with the government-owned Palestine Investment Fund having at least a 25 percent stake, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mohammad Mustafa said in a statement.
The area of the license, outside the West Bank city of Qalqilya, is near a small field being developed by Israeli firm Givot Olam northeast of Tel Aviv.
Bids will be accepted until the end of June, the statement said, and the project is expected to generate more than $1 billion in taxes, royalties and other bonuses for the Palestinian Authority.
Israeli energy expert Amit Mor, CEO of Eco Energy, said there is a need to do seismic and geophysical tests in the area to determine the prospects for further exploration.
"Domestic Palestinian and possibly international investors could be interested in such exploration," he said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.