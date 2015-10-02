HOUSTON Oct 2 As hopes fade for a quick or even
medium-term recovery in the price of crude oil and an interest
rate hike looms, more people are bailing out of master limited
partnerships (MLPs), investments long touted by Wall Street as
immune to downturns.
The Alerian MLP index hit its lowest level in more
than five years this week and is down 30 percent so far this
year. The index is far underperforming other yield-oriented
indexes, including the MSCI REIT Index, which is down
only 6 percent.
The pipeline and processing plant companies that best typify
the MLP sector make money like toll roads, charging fees based
on traffic volumes. That model was long thought to inoculate
them from price crashes.
But a recent deal upset that logic when Chesapeake Energy
Corp renegotiated lower fees with pipeline operator
Williams Cos Inc. That deal, which also requires
Chesapeake to move more gas, was the first to shake the notion
that pipelines offer a hedge against downturns.
Energy partnerships are the backbone of the U.S. shale oil
industry. In the past decade, the $735 billion sector has
swelled to more than 130 publicly traded partnerships from 40.
Any blow to the sector affects Wall Street, U.S. shale oil
fields and the energy companies that control the partnerships.
The crude oil slide and lower natural gas prices have caused
problems for some partnerships that need to tap public markets
often to finance new projects. The Federal Reserve has also
signaled a rate hike this year, which may drive investors
elsewhere.
A yearlong slide in crude has people anticipating a
bathtub-shaped recovery, where prices drop and stay low for
years before rising.
"The declining oil price has impacted MLPs just as much as
the (exploration and production) sector," Credit Suisse
investment banker Brian McCabe told a tax conference last week
where people agreed the MLP sell-off was a bit unfair.
MLPs pay no taxes and pass profits through to investors.
Energy companies have flocked to them because of the tax
advantages, while investors like the fat dividends they pay.
While distributions for most MLPs are still expected to
grow, albeit more slowly, some believe a recovery may be years
away.
"Our view is that crude oil markets are unlikely to fully
rebalance until 2017 at the earliest and will therefore be a
major headwind on the midstream sector," Morningstar analysts
told clients last week.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Jonathan
Oatis)