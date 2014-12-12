Dec 11 A California pension fund on Thursday
said it was looking for new investment opportunities
piggybacking on the recent tumble in crude oil prices to
five-year lows.
The Orange County Employees Retirement System issued a
request for proposals "for investment strategies that can
favorably exploit the recent meltdown in global petroleum
markets," the fund said in a statement.
The $12 billion public pension plan is considering both
equity and debt strategies.
"We are exploring the available options to deploy our
capital strategically and timely in light of the recent plunge
in crude oil prices and the anticipated shake-out in the
American energy industry," Chief Investment Officer Girard
Miller said in the statement.
A six-month selloff has nearly halved U.S. crude prices
, to below $60 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in
five years. Shares of energy companies have sunk, as well.
The request even noted that the steep slump could make for
opportunities. "In this washout environment, we do not need to
swing for the fences to hit home runs to succeed in this space,"
read the request, which was posted on the fund's website.
Proposals are due by Jan. 18.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)