* Shell could drill offshore Guiana from next week

* Financial returns need to be evenly shared -Guiana MP

By Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet

PARIS, June 21 The French government has backtracked on a decision to delay plans by Royal Dutch Shell to drill for oil off the coast of French Guiana, a member of parliament for the overseas territory said, after local politicians protested.

Newly appointed French Energy Minister Nicole Bricq last week said all oil exploration permits, including those Shell was at the point of obtaining for four sites offshore Guiana, would be put on hold while it reviewed the Napoleonic-era code governing the permits with an eye to the environment.

The announcement caused outrage among local representatives who saw the potential for the returns from oil to help alleviate poverty in Guiana, which suffers from high unemployment and poor infrastructure.

"The prefect got the go-ahead yesterday authorising him to sign local decrees to allow exploration to continue from Monday," Chantal Berthelot, member of parliament for Guiana told Reuters by telephone.

"This is a very important dossier for everyone in terms of economic returns," she added.

A series of meetings had taken place this week between the relevant ministries and local authorities, leading the government to backtrack on its decision, she said, adding the news of the suspension of the permits had come as a "shockwave".

Shell said it would await a ministerial announcement before making any comments on the matter, while the French energy ministry did not return calls by Reuters.

The Zaedyus oil basin, at a depth of 6,000 metres, could generate production of 300 million barrels of oil, a Shell executive said last week.

Berthelot said the project could now go ahead because Shell was committed to increasing environmental protection.

Christian Rouge, coordinator for the local green group Guyane Nature Environement, said France had missed a good opportunity to protect the environment.

If the permits go ahead, "we will attack the decree launching the drilling works", Rouge said.

The Anglo-Dutch oil major, which has a 45 percent stake in the consortium along with Total, Tullow Oil and Northpet, aimed to drill for oil in four sites over 2012 and 2013 and make a final investment decision expected at the end of 2013. Output would not start before 2019 or 2020.

Berthelot said the priority for the government was to ensure that environmental constraints are taken seriously and that the financial returns are evenly shared between Guiana, the French government and the operators through a change in taxation rules.

"We need to start having serious talks from July and details (on the new rules) need to emerge in September," she added. (Editing by Jane Baird)