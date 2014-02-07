HOUSTON Feb 7 A subsidiary of Argentina's oil company Pluspetrol launched two tenders to sell heavy Peruvian crudes for March, the first one offering 320,000 barrels of Loreto and the second one for 100,000 barrels of Mayna, according to invitations seen by Reuters on Friday.

Pluspetrol and other partners in the Camisea field use to sell Peruvian crude, natural gasoline and virgin naphtha on the open market from several production blocks.

The company said that both cargoes can be loaded on March 16-25 at Boyovar port. It will receive offers until February 12 and bids must be indexed to NYMEX WTI or ICE Brent front month prices.

Loreto is a heavy crude of 17-19 API degrees that is commonly sold through the open market going out from Peru.

Mayna is a less traded heavy crude of 20-21 API degrees and it will be sold by Pluspetrol and its partners from block 8: SK Innovation, Daewoo International Corporation and Korean National Oil Company.

Pluspetrol in January won a key approval for new drilling in Peru's biggest natural gas concession, the Block 88.

