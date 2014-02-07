HOUSTON Feb 7 A subsidiary of Argentina's oil
company Pluspetrol launched two tenders to sell
heavy Peruvian crudes for March, the first one offering 320,000
barrels of Loreto and the second one for 100,000 barrels of
Mayna, according to invitations seen by Reuters on Friday.
Pluspetrol and other partners in the Camisea field use to
sell Peruvian crude, natural gasoline and virgin naphtha on the
open market from several production blocks.
The company said that both cargoes can be loaded on March
16-25 at Boyovar port. It will receive offers until February 12
and bids must be indexed to NYMEX WTI or ICE Brent front month
prices.
Loreto is a heavy crude of 17-19 API degrees that is
commonly sold through the open market going out from Peru.
Mayna is a less traded heavy crude of 20-21 API degrees and
it will be sold by Pluspetrol and its partners from block 8: SK
Innovation, Daewoo International Corporation
and Korean National Oil Company.
Pluspetrol in January won a key approval for new drilling in
Peru's biggest natural gas concession, the Block 88.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Kristen Hays)