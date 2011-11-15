* Petroperu advancing partnerships with Braskem, Repsol
LIMA Nov 15 State-run Petroperu plans to list
up to 20 percent of its assets on the Lima stock exchange in
April to raise capital for its expansion plans, the agency's
head Humberto Campodonico said on Tuesday.
Petroperu wants to start producing oil like Colombia's
Ecopetrol and Brazil's Petrobras and is also advancing plans to
modernize its principal refinery.
"We hope to enter the market in April to see 20 percent of
our stock trading, like Ecopetrol has," Campodonico said at a
press conference.
Petroperu refines, stores and sells oil and its
derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol-YPF (REP.MC) in the
Peruvian market. It stopped producing oil in the 1990s during a
government drive to privatize various sectors of the economy.
To restart production, it is exploring partnerships with
private companies including BPZ resources and Repsol.
Campodonico said on Tuesday Petroperu had signed
memorandums of understanding with Brazil's Braskem and Repsol
to develop petrochemical and natural gas projects.
