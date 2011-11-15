* Petroperu advancing partnerships with Braskem, Repsol

* Petroperu stopped producing crude 16 years ago (Adds details on project plans)

LIMA, Nov 15 State-run Petroperu plans to list shares on the Lima stock exchange in April to raise capital for its expansion plans, the agency's head Humberto Campodonico said on Tuesday.

Leftist President Ollanta Humala wants Petroperu to start producing oil like neighboring state-run giants Ecopetrol in Colombia and Petrobras in Brazil.

"We hope to enter the market in April to see 20 percent of our stock trading, like Ecopetrol has," Campodonico, who had spoke of listing shares previously but never with a firm timeframe, said at a press conference.

Petroperu refines, stores and sells oil and its derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol-YPF ( REP.MC ) in the Peruvian market. It stopped producing oil in the 1990s during a government drive to privatize various sectors of the economy.

Humala, a former radical who has largely governed as a moderate since taking office in July, wants to exert greater control over strategic resources while continuing to court foreign investment in the fast-growing economy.

To restart production, Petroperu is exploring partnerships with private companies including BPZ resources and Repsol.

Campodonico said in some cases the agency could operate lots in areas where there is not interest from private contractors, such as the Fitzcarrald lot in southeastern Peru.

It also has its eye on several contracts that are about to expire, such as Argentine firm Pluspetrol's agreement to operate lot 1AB, near the border with Ecuador, and Monterrico's concession on the north coast.

These companies will have the option to renew contracts with Petroperu as a partner, or Petroperu could begin to operate them alone, Campodonico said.

"We don't rule out participation in any of these but we will make sure our participation conforms with all rules and regulations," he said.

NEW PROJECTS, NEW PARTNERS

To meet its expansion goals, Campodonico said Petroperu would also look to strengthen ties with other state-run oil giants in the region, including Venezuela's PDVSA, Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) and Ecopetrol ECO.CN.

"With PDVSA we would look at issues like exchanging technology and entrepreneurship that have to do with heavy oil because we know that Venezuela has the largest heavy crude projects in South America," Campodonico said.

He also said Petroperu had signed memorandums of understanding with Repsol and Brazil's Braskem.

With Repsol, Petroperu is evaluating a partnership to sell liquid natural gas in the southern regions of Arequipa and Cuzco, where regasification plants would be built with an estimated investment of $110 million.

Petroperu is meanwhile considering the feasibility of an petrochemical project with Braskem that would require an initial investment of at least $3 billion. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)