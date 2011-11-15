* Petroperu advancing partnerships with Braskem, Repsol
* Petroperu stopped producing crude 16 years ago
LIMA, Nov 15 State-run Petroperu plans to list
shares on the Lima stock exchange in April to raise capital for
its expansion plans, the agency's head Humberto Campodonico
said on Tuesday.
Leftist President Ollanta Humala wants Petroperu to start
producing oil like neighboring state-run giants Ecopetrol in
Colombia and Petrobras in Brazil.
"We hope to enter the market in April to see 20 percent of
our stock trading, like Ecopetrol has," Campodonico, who had
spoke of listing shares previously but never with a firm
timeframe, said at a press conference.
Petroperu refines, stores and sells oil and its
derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol-YPF (REP.MC) in the
Peruvian market. It stopped producing oil in the 1990s during a
government drive to privatize various sectors of the economy.
Humala, a former radical who has largely governed as a
moderate since taking office in July, wants to exert greater
control over strategic resources while continuing to court
foreign investment in the fast-growing economy.
To restart production, Petroperu is exploring partnerships
with private companies including BPZ resources and Repsol.
Campodonico said in some cases the agency could operate
lots in areas where there is not interest from private
contractors, such as the Fitzcarrald lot in southeastern Peru.
It also has its eye on several contracts that are about to
expire, such as Argentine firm Pluspetrol's agreement to
operate lot 1AB, near the border with Ecuador, and Monterrico's
concession on the north coast.
These companies will have the option to renew contracts
with Petroperu as a partner, or Petroperu could begin to
operate them alone, Campodonico said.
"We don't rule out participation in any of these but we
will make sure our participation conforms with all rules and
regulations," he said.
NEW PROJECTS, NEW PARTNERS
To meet its expansion goals, Campodonico said Petroperu
would also look to strengthen ties with other state-run oil
giants in the region, including Venezuela's PDVSA, Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) and Ecopetrol ECO.CN.
"With PDVSA we would look at issues like exchanging
technology and entrepreneurship that have to do with heavy oil
because we know that Venezuela has the largest heavy crude
projects in South America," Campodonico said.
He also said Petroperu had signed memorandums of
understanding with Repsol and Brazil's Braskem.
With Repsol, Petroperu is evaluating a partnership to sell
liquid natural gas in the southern regions of Arequipa and
Cuzco, where regasification plants would be built with an
estimated investment of $110 million.
Petroperu is meanwhile considering the feasibility of an
petrochemical project with Braskem that would require an
initial investment of at least $3 billion.
