HOUSTON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell Plc.'s
U.S. subsidiary on Monday boosted the estimate of how
much crude oil was released by a leak from its West Columbia
pipeline in east Houston, the company said.
Shell Oil Co. said 940 barrels of crude are estimated to
have leaked near Vince Bayou in east Houston from the 15-mile
(24.1-kilometre), 16 inch (40.6-centimetre) West Columbia
pipeline. Previously Shell has estimated a release of 700
barrels of crude.
Shell and its contractors were cleaning up an estimated 50
to 60 barrels of crude that leaked into Vince Bayou. The sheen
from the oil in the Bayou has been contained by a hard boom to
prevent the crude from flowing into Buffalo Bayou, which the
Houston Ship Channel runs through.
Workers are preparing to excavate around a section of
pipeline to identify where the leak originated, Shell said. They
are also preparing to remove oil believed buried underground.
Shell shut the pipeline on March 29, when a drop in pressure
along the pipeline was detected at Shell's control center.
The pipeline runs from an Enterprise Products
terminal in the Genoa area in southeast Houston to a Magellan
Midstream Partners tank farm in east Houston.