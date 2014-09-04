(Adds details on pipeline capacity, shale oil boom)
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Enterprise Products Partners LP
said on Thursday that it was holding an open season for
a proposed pipeline that would be the first in directly moving
shale oil from the Bakken formation to Cushing, Oklahoma.
The pipeline, which would have an initial capacity of some
340,000 barrels per day of crude oil and expandable to more than
700,000 bpd, should be fully operational by the third quarter of
2017, the company said.
It is expected to begin service in stages, starting with the
Denver-Julesburg to Cushing portion in the fourth quarter of
2016.
The 1,200-mile (1,900-km) pipeline bringing oil from North
Dakota down into Cushing would have the capability to transport
up to six grades of crude oil and products, including Rockies
condensate and processed condensate.
The pipeline is the first foray by Enterprise into North
Dakota, home of the prolific Bakken oil fields. Despite a boom
in the region, several pipeline projects have already failed.
In June, North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple said the state
wants pipeline capacity to almost double to 1.4 million barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2016, to curb the flaring
of natural gas at wells beyond the pipeline system.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai)