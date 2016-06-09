(Refiled to correct spelling of 'operating')
LONDON, June 9 The Dutch-German RRP distillates
pipeline was shut this week after a leak was reported in the
Netherlands, the operating company said in a statement on
Thursday.
The pipeline feeds oil products from the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refinery hub into Germany and is
partly owned by Royal Dutch Shell and BP.
Oil market sources said deliveries had already been affected
to storage sites in Germany that are served by the pipeline.
The 24-inch pipeline has a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres
per hour, according to the RRP website.
(Reporting By Ron Bousso and Libby George; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)