LONDON, June 9 A major pipeline feeding oil
products from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refinery hub into
Germany was shut this week after a leak was reported in the
Netherlands, the operating company said in a statement on
Thursday.
The Dutch-German Rotterdam-Rijn Pijpleiding (RRP)
distillates pipeline, partly owned by Royal Dutch Shell
and BP, will be closed for at least a day as the company
investigates the leak and makes any necessary repairs.
The 24-inch pipeline has a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres
per hour, according to the RRP website. Oil traders say that
when it is running it always operates at full capacity to meet
demand for bringing fuel into Germany, Europe's top consumer of
distillates such as diesel and heating oil.
Oil market sources said deliveries had already been affected
to storage sites in Germany that are served by the pipeline, and
sources in the ARA region said Shell had stopped offering diesel
into the pipeline from its 400,000 barrel per day Pernis
refinery, the largest in Europe.
Still, the soft summer demand season for distillates had
tempered the impact of the closure on local German markets, and
sources said oil products could also be delivered via barges
when the pipeline is not fully operational.
