Oct 7 Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman asked
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday to reroute a
proposed oil pipeline from Canada to Texas so that it avoids
crossing a major underground aquifer in his state.
In a letter to the State Department, Heineman said Clinton
has the authority to change the route of the $7 billion
Keystone pipeline if it is in the national interest.
The proposed route would cross the Ogallala Aquifer, a
giant underground reservoir that touches eight states but is
mostly under Nebraska. Critics say an oil leak could pollute
the water supply of the Plains states.
"Rerouting the pipeline around the Ogallala Aquifer is in
the national interest," Heineman said. "Therefore, I request
that Secretary Clinton use her permitting authority to change
the route of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline."
The pipeline proposed by TransCanada would extend more than
1,600 miles from Alberta to Texas, through Saskatchewan,
Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is
designed to carry crude oil from Canada's rich oil sands
deposits to Texas Gulf Coast refineries and reduce U.S.
dependence on Middle East imports.
But critics say the risk of an oil spill that could pollute
the aquifer is too great. Hundreds of people converged on a
small town in Nebraska last week to protest the proposed
pipeline at a U.S. government hearing.
Heineman also asked the State Department to clarify whether
Nebraska has the authority to pass legislation to give the
state the right to set the route of the pipeline.
Several lawmakers in Nebraska have said they want the state
legislature to pass such legislation but it would require
Heineman calling a special session of the state legislature.
The State Department, which concluded public hearings on
the proposal on Friday, has the authority to approve or reject
the proposal because the pipeline originates in a foreign
country.
