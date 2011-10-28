Oct 28 U.S. midstream companies are rushing to
build new pipelines that will deliver gushing crude from the
country's prolific shale plays in North Dakota and Texas to
refiners in the Gulf Coast region.
The new lines are expected to abate the crude glut in the
Midwest, particularly at the U.S. benchmark crude's delivery
hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, where there is a significant
inventory build even if stocks have come off record highs seen
this April.
Enbridge announced on Friday it will add 100,000
barrels-per-day pipeline capacity in the Bakken in western
North Dakota by 2013. [ID:nN1E79R1TB]
Below is a list of pipeline projects in the Gulf of Mexico
and mid-continent regions, recently completed or in the works:
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
PLANNED
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
PROJECT: Bakken Access Program
OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Western North Dakota
CAPACITY ADDED : 100,000 bpd
COST: $90 million
START-UP: early 2013
CURRENT STATUS: Project announced [ID:nN1E79R1TB]
PROJECT: Westward Ho
OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline LP
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: St. James, Louisiana to Houston
CAPACITY ADDED : up to 900,000 bpd
COST: N/A
CURRENT STATUS: Open Season
PROJECT: Line 5 Pipeline Expansion
OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: From Wisconsin to Ontario
CAPACITY ADDED : 50,000 bpd
CURRENT CAPACITY: 490,000 bpd
COST: $95 million
START-UP: Late 2012
CURRENT STATUS: Enbridge plans to modify existing
equipment. No additional pipe required. [ID:nN1E7921UY]
PROJECT: Wrangler pipeline
OPERATORS: Enterprise Partners ENT.N and Enbridge;
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston and Port
Arthur refinery hubs
CAPACITY: 800,000 bpd
COST: $1.5 billion to $2 billion
START-UP: mid-2013
CURRENT STATUS: pending regulatory approvals and sufficient
customer commitments. [[ID:nS1E78SOB7]
]
PROJECT: Texas Longhorn Pipeline
OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream partners
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: will reverse flow of pipeline which
currently carries refined products from Houston to El Paso,
Texas
CAPACITY: Initial capacity of 135,000 bpd
COST: expected cost is $275 million
START UP: mid-2013
CURRENT STATUS:Shippers' commitment secured
[ID:nN1E7800SD]
PROJECT: Keystone XL (expansion of Keystone Pipeline, which
already carries 590,000 bpd of Canadian oil from Hardisty,
Alberta, to Patoka and Wood River, Illinois, and onward to
Cushing. [nN0897157])
OPERATOR: TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas
CAPACITY: 500,000 bpd, with the additional pipe boosting
capacity of the Keystone system to 1.1 million bpd
COST: $7 billion
CURRENT STATUS: Keystone XL is scheduled to be completed in
2013, but has yet to receive final approval from the U.S.
government and faces opposition from some federal and state
lawmakers, Nebraska's Governor, and environmental groups
worried about the impact of Canadian oil sands development on
air, land, water and local communities.
PROJECT: Bakken Marketlink
OPERATOR: Transcanada
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting in Baker, Montana, in the
northern part of Bakken, feeding into the eventual Keystone XL
line to ship to Cushing or further south.
CAPACITY: as much as 100,000 bpd
COST: $140 million
CURRENT STATUS: Shippers have signed binding contracts for
65,000 bpd on the planned line.
PROJECT: Proposed expansion of Enbridge's Alberta Clipper
Pipeline, which opened in April 2010, carrying 450,000 bpd from
Hardisty, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, and can be expanded
to handle as much as 800,000 bpd.
A. Bakken Expansion
OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting at Saskatchewan and North
Dakota's Bakken field, the expansion, will take the oil from
the region to a connection with Enbridge's mainline system at
Cromer, Manitoba
CAPACITY: 325,000 bpd
COST: $560 million
CURRENT STATUS: to be completed by late 2012
B. Monarch Pipeline - Wrangler oil pipe plan will replace
the Monarch Pipeline.
OPERATOR: Enbridge
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: proposed system would have two legs.
The first would carry 200,000 to 300,000 bpd from Flanagan,
Illinois, to Cushing. The southern leg would deliver as much as
350,000 bpd from Cushing to the refining hub near Houston.
CURRENT STATUS: Enbridge said Wrangler oil pipe plan would
replace Monarch Pipeline.
PROJECT: Mid-Continent Expansion Project
OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will connect Plains' Cushing terminal
and parts of its Kansas and Colorado systems with the
Colorado-Cushing White Cliffs pipeline, other adjustments
CAPACITY: would add up to 38,000 bpd of capacity for oil
from the Cleveland Sand, Granite Wash and Colony Wash regions
on the company's Kansas and Oklahoma pipeline systems.
COST: $25 million
CURRENT STATUS: to be complete by the third quarter of
2011
PROJECT: Bakken North Project
OPERATOR: Plains All American LP (PAA.N)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: new 12-inch pipeline from Trenton,
North Dakota, to the southern terminus of the Wascana pipeline
on the Saskatchewan-Montana border.
CAPACITY: The Wascana line would be reversed to carry up to
50,000 bpd to near Regina, Saskatchewan, and could be expanded
to carry as much as 75,000 bpd.
COST: $200 million project would build a 162 km (100 miles)
pipe
CURRENT STATUS: slated for completion in late 2012.
PROJECT: Basin Pipeline Expansion
OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) and
Sunoco Logistics (SXL.N)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: from West Texas and southern New Mexico
to Cushing.
CAPACITY: would expand Basin line to handle 450,000 bpd
from 400,000.
COST: Not available.
CURRENT STATUS: Work is expected to be completed by the
first quarter of 2012.
PROJECT: Reversal of HoHo (Houma to Houston) Pipeline
system to ship Eagle Ford crude and other crudes eastward.
OPERATOR: Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: From Houston and Port Arthur, Texas, to
Louisiana
CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd
COST: Not available.
CURRENT STATUS: Proposed. If reversed, will be by early
2013
PROJECT: Lyssy to Houston pipeline
OPERATORS: Enterprise
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: First phase will connect Lyssy to Sealy
Terminal, carrying Eagle Ford crude and second phase will
extend line to Houston, Texas
CAPACITY: 350,000 bpd
COST: N/A
START-UP: May 2012
CURRENT STATUS: [ID:nSGE65S0L5]
PROJECT: Karnes county to Corpus Christi line
OPERATOR: Koch
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Karnes
county, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas
CAPACITY: 120,000 bpd
COST: N/A
START-UP: 2012
CURRENT STATUS: Company expects to obtain permits in
early-2012. [ID:nN16231131]
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
PARTIALLY COMPLETED
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
PROJECT: Pettus to Corpus Christi line
OPERATORS: Koch
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from
Pettus, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas
CAPACITY: 250,000 bpd
COST: N/A
START-UP: mid-2012
CURRENT STATUS: Started up a previously idled Pettus South
line between in cooperation with Nustar, which added 30,000 bpd
capacity.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
CANCELED
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
PROJECT: Double E
STATUS: Canceled [ID:nN1E77F19H] [ID:nN1E77F1I3]
OPERATORS:Enterprise Partners and Energy Transfer
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing to Houston
CAPACITY: 450,000 bpd with construction of 500,000
additional capacity at existing Enterprise crude storage
facility in Houston;
(Compiled by Selam Gebrekidan, Joshua Schneyer, Scott Haggett,
Janet McGurty, Bruce Nichols and David Sheppard; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)