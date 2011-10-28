Oct 28 U.S. midstream companies are rushing to build new pipelines that will deliver gushing crude from the country's prolific shale plays in North Dakota and Texas to refiners in the Gulf Coast region.

The new lines are expected to abate the crude glut in the Midwest, particularly at the U.S. benchmark crude's delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, where there is a significant inventory build even if stocks have come off record highs seen this April.

Enbridge announced on Friday it will add 100,000 barrels-per-day pipeline capacity in the Bakken in western North Dakota by 2013. [ID:nN1E79R1TB]

Below is a list of pipeline projects in the Gulf of Mexico and mid-continent regions, recently completed or in the works: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PLANNED xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PROJECT: Bakken Access Program

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Western North Dakota

CAPACITY ADDED : 100,000 bpd

COST: $90 million

START-UP: early 2013

CURRENT STATUS: Project announced [ID:nN1E79R1TB]

PROJECT: Westward Ho

OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: St. James, Louisiana to Houston

CAPACITY ADDED : up to 900,000 bpd

COST: N/A

CURRENT STATUS: Open Season

PROJECT: Line 5 Pipeline Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: From Wisconsin to Ontario

CAPACITY ADDED : 50,000 bpd

CURRENT CAPACITY: 490,000 bpd

COST: $95 million

START-UP: Late 2012

CURRENT STATUS: Enbridge plans to modify existing equipment. No additional pipe required. [ID:nN1E7921UY]

PROJECT: Wrangler pipeline

OPERATORS: Enterprise Partners ENT.N and Enbridge;

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston and Port Arthur refinery hubs

CAPACITY: 800,000 bpd

COST: $1.5 billion to $2 billion

START-UP: mid-2013

CURRENT STATUS: pending regulatory approvals and sufficient customer commitments. [[ID:nS1E78SOB7] ]

PROJECT: Texas Longhorn Pipeline

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: will reverse flow of pipeline which currently carries refined products from Houston to El Paso, Texas

CAPACITY: Initial capacity of 135,000 bpd

COST: expected cost is $275 million

START UP: mid-2013

CURRENT STATUS:Shippers' commitment secured [ID:nN1E7800SD]

PROJECT: Keystone XL (expansion of Keystone Pipeline, which already carries 590,000 bpd of Canadian oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Patoka and Wood River, Illinois, and onward to Cushing. [nN0897157])

OPERATOR: TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas

CAPACITY: 500,000 bpd, with the additional pipe boosting capacity of the Keystone system to 1.1 million bpd

COST: $7 billion

CURRENT STATUS: Keystone XL is scheduled to be completed in 2013, but has yet to receive final approval from the U.S. government and faces opposition from some federal and state lawmakers, Nebraska's Governor, and environmental groups worried about the impact of Canadian oil sands development on air, land, water and local communities.

PROJECT: Bakken Marketlink

OPERATOR: Transcanada

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting in Baker, Montana, in the northern part of Bakken, feeding into the eventual Keystone XL line to ship to Cushing or further south.

CAPACITY: as much as 100,000 bpd

COST: $140 million

CURRENT STATUS: Shippers have signed binding contracts for 65,000 bpd on the planned line.

PROJECT: Proposed expansion of Enbridge's Alberta Clipper Pipeline, which opened in April 2010, carrying 450,000 bpd from Hardisty, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, and can be expanded to handle as much as 800,000 bpd.

A. Bakken Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting at Saskatchewan and North Dakota's Bakken field, the expansion, will take the oil from the region to a connection with Enbridge's mainline system at Cromer, Manitoba

CAPACITY: 325,000 bpd

COST: $560 million

CURRENT STATUS: to be completed by late 2012

B. Monarch Pipeline - Wrangler oil pipe plan will replace the Monarch Pipeline.

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: proposed system would have two legs. The first would carry 200,000 to 300,000 bpd from Flanagan, Illinois, to Cushing. The southern leg would deliver as much as 350,000 bpd from Cushing to the refining hub near Houston.

CURRENT STATUS: Enbridge said Wrangler oil pipe plan would replace Monarch Pipeline.

PROJECT: Mid-Continent Expansion Project

OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will connect Plains' Cushing terminal and parts of its Kansas and Colorado systems with the Colorado-Cushing White Cliffs pipeline, other adjustments

CAPACITY: would add up to 38,000 bpd of capacity for oil from the Cleveland Sand, Granite Wash and Colony Wash regions on the company's Kansas and Oklahoma pipeline systems.

COST: $25 million

CURRENT STATUS: to be complete by the third quarter of 2011

PROJECT: Bakken North Project

OPERATOR: Plains All American LP (PAA.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: new 12-inch pipeline from Trenton, North Dakota, to the southern terminus of the Wascana pipeline on the Saskatchewan-Montana border.

CAPACITY: The Wascana line would be reversed to carry up to 50,000 bpd to near Regina, Saskatchewan, and could be expanded to carry as much as 75,000 bpd.

COST: $200 million project would build a 162 km (100 miles) pipe

CURRENT STATUS: slated for completion in late 2012.

PROJECT: Basin Pipeline Expansion

OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) and Sunoco Logistics (SXL.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: from West Texas and southern New Mexico to Cushing.

CAPACITY: would expand Basin line to handle 450,000 bpd from 400,000.

COST: Not available.

CURRENT STATUS: Work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2012.

PROJECT: Reversal of HoHo (Houma to Houston) Pipeline system to ship Eagle Ford crude and other crudes eastward.

OPERATOR: Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: From Houston and Port Arthur, Texas, to Louisiana

CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd

COST: Not available.

CURRENT STATUS: Proposed. If reversed, will be by early 2013

PROJECT: Lyssy to Houston pipeline

OPERATORS: Enterprise

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: First phase will connect Lyssy to Sealy Terminal, carrying Eagle Ford crude and second phase will extend line to Houston, Texas

CAPACITY: 350,000 bpd

COST: N/A

START-UP: May 2012

CURRENT STATUS: [ID:nSGE65S0L5]

PROJECT: Karnes county to Corpus Christi line

OPERATOR: Koch

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Karnes county, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas

CAPACITY: 120,000 bpd

COST: N/A

START-UP: 2012

CURRENT STATUS: Company expects to obtain permits in early-2012. [ID:nN16231131] xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PARTIALLY COMPLETED xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PROJECT: Pettus to Corpus Christi line

OPERATORS: Koch

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Pettus, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas

CAPACITY: 250,000 bpd

COST: N/A

START-UP: mid-2012

CURRENT STATUS: Started up a previously idled Pettus South line between in cooperation with Nustar, which added 30,000 bpd capacity. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

CANCELED xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PROJECT: Double E

STATUS: Canceled [ID:nN1E77F19H] [ID:nN1E77F1I3]

OPERATORS:Enterprise Partners and Energy Transfer

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing to Houston

CAPACITY: 450,000 bpd with construction of 500,000 additional capacity at existing Enterprise crude storage facility in Houston; (Compiled by Selam Gebrekidan, Joshua Schneyer, Scott Haggett, Janet McGurty, Bruce Nichols and David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)