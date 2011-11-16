Nov 16 Enterprise Energy Partners and Enbridge joined forces to come up with what appears to be the quickest solution to relieve the glut the oil in the Midwest and carry it to the Gulf Coast.

Enbridge will buy ConocoPhillips' 50 percent stake in the Seaway pipeline and partner with Enterprise to reverse the flow of the pipeline to run from the Midwest to Houston. .

The new lines are expected to abate the crude glut in the Midwest, particularly at the U.S. benchmark crude's delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, where there is a significant inventory build even if stocks have come off record highs seen this April.

Below is a list of pipeline projects in the Gulf of Mexico and mid-continent regions, recently completed or in the works: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PLANNED xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PROJECT: Seaway pipeline reversal

OPERATOR: Enterprise Energy Partners and Enbridge Co

ORIGIN: Cushing, OK to Houston, TX

COST: n/a

CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd on line early Q2 2012

CURRENT STATUS: Project approved.

PROJECT: Bakken Access Program

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Western North Dakota

CAPACITY ADDED : 100,000 bpd

COST: $90 million

START-UP: early 2013

CURRENT STATUS: Project announced [ID:nN1E79R1TB]

PROJECT: Westward Ho

OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: St. James, Louisiana to Houston

CAPACITY ADDED : up to 900,000 bpd

COST: N/A

CURRENT STATUS: Open Season

PROJECT: Line 5 Pipeline Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: From Wisconsin to Ontario

CAPACITY ADDED : 50,000 bpd

CURRENT CAPACITY: 490,000 bpd

COST: $95 million

START-UP: Late 2012

CURRENT STATUS: Enbridge plans to modify existing equipment. No additional pipe required. [ID:nN1E7921UY]

PROJECT: Wrangler pipeline (to become part of the Seaway project)

OPERATORS: Enterprise Partners ENT.N and Enbridge;

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston and Port Arthur refinery hubs

CAPACITY: 800,000 bpd

COST: $1.5 billion to $2 billion

START-UP: mid-2013

CURRENT STATUS: pending regulatory approvals and sufficient customer commitments. [[ID:nS1E78SOB7]

PROJECT: Texas Longhorn Pipeline

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: will reverse flow of pipeline which currently carries refined products from Houston to El Paso, Texas

CAPACITY: Initial capacity of 135,000 bpd

COST: expected cost is $275 million

START UP: mid-2013

CURRENT STATUS:Shippers' commitment secured [ID:nN1E7800SD]

PROJECT: Keystone XL (expansion of Keystone Pipeline, which already carries 590,000 bpd of Canadian oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Patoka and Wood River, Illinois, and onward to Cushing. [nN0897157])

OPERATOR: TransCanada Corp ( TRP.TO )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas

CAPACITY: 500,000 bpd, with the additional pipe boosting capacity of the Keystone system to 1.1 million bpd

COST: $7 billion

CURRENT STATUS: Nebraska and TransCanada Corp agreed to find a new route for the stalled Keystone XL pipeline that would steer clear of environmentally sensitive lands in the state. [ID:nN1E7AD1W]

Under pressure from green groups, the U.S. State Department last week ordered the company to find a new route for the line in a decision that set back the $7 billion, Canada-to-Texas pipeline by more than a year.

TransCanada Corp is committed to building the $7 billion Keystone XL project despite a 12-to-18-month delay in U.S. approvals [ID:nN1E7AF09X]

PROJECT: Bakken Marketlink

OPERATOR: Transcanada

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting in Baker, Montana, in the northern part of Bakken, feeding into the eventual Keystone XL line to ship to Cushing or further south.

CAPACITY: as much as 100,000 bpd

COST: $140 million

CURRENT STATUS: Shippers have signed binding contracts for 65,000 bpd on the planned line.

PROJECT: Proposed expansion of Enbridge's Alberta Clipper Pipeline, which opened in April 2010, carrying 450,000 bpd from Hardisty, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, and can be expanded to handle as much as 800,000 bpd.

A. Bakken Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting at Saskatchewan and North Dakota's Bakken field, the expansion, will take the oil from the region to a connection with Enbridge's mainline system at Cromer, Manitoba

CAPACITY: 325,000 bpd

COST: $560 million

CURRENT STATUS: to be completed by late 2012

B. Monarch Pipeline - Wrangler oil pipe plan will replace the Monarch Pipeline. Proposed Wrangler will be folded into Seaway.

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: proposed system would have two legs. The first would carry 200,000 to 300,000 bpd from Flanagan, Illinois, to Cushing. The southern leg would deliver as much as 350,000 bpd from Cushing to the refining hub near Houston.

CURRENT STATUS: Enbridge said Wrangler oil pipe plan would replace Monarch Pipeline. Wrangler will become part of the Enbridge/Enterprise partners Seaway reversal.

PROJECT: Mid-Continent Expansion Project

OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP ( PAA.N )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will connect Plains' Cushing terminal and parts of its Kansas and Colorado systems with the Colorado-Cushing White Cliffs pipeline, other adjustments

CAPACITY: would add up to 38,000 bpd of capacity for oil from the Cleveland Sand, Granite Wash and Colony Wash regions on the company's Kansas and Oklahoma pipeline systems.

COST: $25 million

CURRENT STATUS: to be complete by the third quarter of 2011

PROJECT: Bakken North Project

OPERATOR: Plains All American LP ( PAA.N )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: new 12-inch pipeline from Trenton, North Dakota, to the southern terminus of the Wascana pipeline on the Saskatchewan-Montana border.

CAPACITY: The Wascana line would be reversed to carry up to 50,000 bpd to near Regina, Saskatchewan, and could be expanded to carry as much as 75,000 bpd.

COST: $200 million project would build a 162 km (100 miles) pipe

CURRENT STATUS: slated for completion in late 2012.

PROJECT: Basin Pipeline Expansion

OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP ( PAA.N ) and Sunoco Logistics ( SXL.N )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: from West Texas and southern New Mexico to Cushing.

CAPACITY: would expand Basin line to handle 450,000 bpd from 400,000.

COST: Not available.

CURRENT STATUS: Work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2012.

PROJECT: Reversal of HoHo (Houma to Houston) Pipeline system to ship Eagle Ford crude and other crudes eastward.

OPERATOR: Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: From Houston and Port Arthur, Texas, to Louisiana

CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd

COST: Not available.

CURRENT STATUS: Seeking binding shipping commitments through an early 2012 open season before committing to reversal. [ID:nN1E7AF09X]

PROJECT: Lyssy to Houston pipeline

OPERATORS: Enterprise

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: First phase will connect Lyssy to Sealy Terminal, carrying Eagle Ford crude and second phase will extend line to Houston, Texas

CAPACITY: 350,000 bpd

COST: N/A

START-UP: May 2012

CURRENT STATUS: [ID:nSGE65S0L5]

PROJECT: Karnes county to Corpus Christi line

OPERATOR: Koch

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Karnes county, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas

CAPACITY: 120,000 bpd

COST: N/A

START-UP: 2012

CURRENT STATUS: Company expects to obtain permits in early-2012. [ID:nN16231131] xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PARTIALLY COMPLETED xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PROJECT: Pettus to Corpus Christi line

OPERATORS: Koch

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Pettus, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas

CAPACITY: 250,000 bpd

COST: N/A

START-UP: mid-2012

CURRENT STATUS: Started up a previously idled Pettus South line between in cooperation with Nustar, which added 30,000 bpd capacity. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

CANCELLED xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PROJECT: Double E

STATUS: Canceled [ID:nN1E77F19H] [ID:nN1E77F1I3]

OPERATORS:Enterprise Partners and Energy Transfer

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing to Houston

CAPACITY: 450,000 bpd with construction of 500,000 additional capacity at existing Enterprise crude storage facility in Houston;

