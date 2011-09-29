Sept 29 Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ) and former Canadian rival Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) joined forces to re-enter the race to ship oil from the oversupplied Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, unveiling plans for the most ambitious pipeline plan yet.

By allowing more West Texas crude to flow to the Gulf Coast instead of being shipped north into the Midcontinent region, the reversal may help alleviate high stock levels at the landlocked, West Texas Intermediate CLc1 delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

Cushing stocks hit a record in April and high inventory levels there have led to WTI trading at discounts of more than $25 a barrel to physical crude delivered along the Gulf Coast.

Several companies have pipeline plans that could relieve the Midcontinent bottleneck, where growing inflows of Canadian crude and shale crude from North Dakota's Bakken Shale are adding to a glut.

Here is a list of pipeline projects in the Gulf of Mexico and midcontinent regions, recently completed or in the works:

PROJECT: Wrangler pipeline

OPERATOR: Enterprise and Enbridge;

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston and Port Arthur refinery hubs

CAPACITY: 800,000 bpd

COST: $1.5 billion to $2 billion

START-UP: mid-2013

CURRENT STATUS: pending regulatory approvals and sufficient customer commitments.

PROJECT: Texan Longhorn Pipeline

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: will reverse flow of pipeline which currently carries refined products from Houston to El Paso, Texas

CAPACITY: Initial capacity of 135,000 bpd

COST: expected cost is $275 million

START UP:

CURRENT STATUS:

PROJECT: Double E

STATUS: Cancelled;

OPERATORS: Enterprise ( EPD.N )/Energy Transfer ( ETP.N );

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing to Houston;

CAPACITY: 450,000 barrels per day, with construction of 500,000 additional capacity at existing Enterprise crude storage facility in Houston; COST: Project has been cancelled [ID:nN1E77F19H] [ID:nN1E77F1I3]

PROJECT: Keystone XL (expansion of Keystone Pipeline, which already carries 590,000 bpd of Canadian oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Patoka and Wood River, Illinois, and onward to Cushing. [ID:nN0897157])

OPERATOR: TransCanada Corp ( TRP.TO );

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas;

CAPACITY: 500,000 bpd, with the additional pipe boosting capacity of the Keystone system to 1.1 million bpd.

COST: $7 billion

CURRENT STATUS: Keystone XL is scheduled to be completed in 2013, but has yet to receive final approvals from U.S. government and faces opposition from some federal and state lawmakers, Nebraska's Governor, and environmental groups worried about the impact of Canadian oil sands development on air, land, water and local communities.

PROJECT: Bakken Marketlink

OPERATOR: Transcanada

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting in Baker, Montana, in the northern sector of Bakken, feeding into the eventual Keystone XL line to ship to Cushing or further south.

CAPACITY: as much as 100,000 bpd of oil from Baker

COST: $140 million

CURRENT STATUS: Shippers have signed binding contracts for 65,000 bpd on the planned line.

PROJECT: Proposed expansion of Enbridge's Alberta Clipper Pipeline, which opened in April 2010, carrying 450,000 bpd from Hardisty, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, and can be expanded to handle as much as 800,000 bpd.

A. Bakken Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Starting at Saskatchewan and North Dakota's Bakken field, the expansion, will take the oil from the region to a connection with Enbridge's mainline system at Cromer, Manitoba

CAPACITY: 325,000 bpd

COST: $560 million

CURRENT STATUS: to be completed by late 2012

B. Monarch Pipeline - Enbridge said on Thursday its Wrangler oil pipe plan would replace the Monarch Pipeline.

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: proposed system would have two legs. The first would carry 200,000 to 300,000 bpd from Flanagan, Illinois, to Cushing. The southern leg would deliver as much as 350,000 bpd from Cushing to the refining hub near Houston.

CURRENT STATUS: Enbridge said Wrangler oil pipe plan would replace Monarch Pipeline.

PROJECT: Mid-Continent Expansion Project

OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP ( PAA.N )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: includes connecting Plains' Cushing terminal and parts of its Kansas and Colorado systems with the Colorado-Cushing White Cliffs pipeline and other adjustments

CAPACITY: would add up to 38,000 bpd of capacity for oil from the Cleveland Sand, Granite Wash and Colony Wash regions on the company's Kansas and Oklahoma pipeline systems.

COST: $25 million

CURRENT STATUS: to be complete by the third quarter of 2011

PROJECT: Bakken North Project

OPERATOR: Plains All American LP ( PAA.N )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: new 12-inch pipeline from Trenton, North Dakota, to the southern terminus of the Wascana pipeline on the Saskatchewan-Montana border.

CAPACITY: The Wascana line would be reversed to carry up to 50,000 bpd to near Regina, Saskatchewan, and could be expanded to carry as much as 75,000 bpd.

COST: $200 million project would build a 162 km (100 miles) pipe

CURRENT STATUS: slated for completion in late 2012.

PROJECT: Basin Pipeline Expansion

OPERATOR: Plains All American Pipeline LP ( PAA.N ) and Sunoco Logistics ( SXL.N )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: from West Texas and southern New Mexico to Cushing.

CAPACITY: would expand Basin line to handle 450,000 bpd from 400,000.

COST: Not available.

CURRENT STATUS: Work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2012.

PROJECT: Reversal of HoHo (Houma to Houston) Pipeline system to ship Eagle Ford crude and other crudes eastward.

OPERATOR: Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L )

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: from Houston and Port Arthur, Texas, to the Louisiana

CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd

COST: Not available.

CURRENT STATUS: Proposed. If reversed, will be by early 2013 (Compiled by Joshua Schneyer, Scott Haggett, Janet McGurty, Selam Gebrekidan, Bruce Nichols and David Sheppard; Editing by David Gregorio)