* Magma Global and Airborne at forefront oil pipe technology
* Produce flexible pipes that do not corrode
* Recommended practice approval expected in June
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, April 19 As the oil industry moves into
ever deeper waters engineering firms Magma Global and Airborne
are competing to develop piping that can take the heat and the
corrosion of production in places such as Brazil and the Gulf of
Mexico.
For years steel piping has dominated the oil and gas market
but with projects in Brazil's pre-salt going beyond 2,000 metres
under the sea and corrosive enhanced oil recovery techniques now
used widely, companies are looking for more flexible and durable
materials.
British engineering company Magma Global and Dutch
counterpart Airborne are pioneering composite pipes made from a
fusion of high-end fibres and plastics which are up to 90
percent lighter than steel pipes and do not corrode.
That could bring them head to head with France's Technip
and NKT Flexibles, majority owned by Danish group NKT
Holdings, which use layered steel with a stainless
steel or plastic lining and make the main offshore pipes.
The UK and Dutch private companies have caught the attention
of the oil majors and have contracts with companies such as
Shell, Total, BP and Exxon.
"What you're really doing is taking world class composites
engineering expertise and applying it to the oil and gas
market," said Mike Simpson, investor at the Business Growth Fund
(BGF), a UK government initiative to fund small firms.
BGF invested 8.8 million pounds ($13.46 million) in Magma
earlier this year for a manufacturing facility in Southampton.
"All the commercial attraction is for difficult applications
where their technology really has an edge," Simpson said.
HEAVY, VULNERABLE
Industry professionals say for some projects traditional
steel pipes are too heavy and vulnerable to corrosion.
This can have severe consequences. French oil company Total
recently said last year's leak at the Elgin field in the North
Sea was caused by corrosion weakening the pipes which were then
broken by high pressure.
Magma produces a pipe made out of a carbon fibre and PEEK
polymer composite, which is the highest-end pipe in the
industry, according to commercial director Stephen Hatton.
"It doesn't corrode at all. It hardly ages in our terms,
maybe in a hundred years or so, and has a very low fatigue
sensitivity," Hatton told Reuters.
But the pipe is expensive. Hatton declined to give exact
prices, but said it was competitive with the steel flexibles
produced by Technip and NKT.
Across the North Sea, Airborne share the same concept but
think Magma have gone too high-end. Airborne uses glass fibre
and a variety of plastics to produce a slightly cheaper more
flexible pipe.
"We have a staircase approach where we take small steps
starting with simpler applications that are not so risky," said
Martin van Onna, Airborne's commercial director for oil and gas.
The ultimate goal for both companies is the production of
risers, the pipe that connects the drilling platform to the oil
well. Composite pipes should be ideal for this use, but it
remains difficult to persuade oil companies to go with the
technology for the first time.
The biggest issue is developing an industry standard. In
this way Magma and Airborne are partners. The two companies have
come together to commission independent research to give them
recommended practice. The results will be out this June.
"In some ways we are competing... but we are also helping
each other. The signal we are sending out into the industry is
that there are more companies that fundamentally believe this is
the right technology," Van Onna said.