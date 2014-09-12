* Rising oil output hands U.S. extra leverage
* Russia and Iran heavily exposed to falling prices
* U.S. ally Saudi Arabia seen unlikely to react to lower
prices
By David Sheppard and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/KUWAIT, Sept 12 The drop in oil prices to
their lowest in two years has caught many observers off guard,
coming against a backdrop of the worst violence in Iraq this
decade, heightened tensions between the West and Russia, and
sanctions against Iran.
But as rising supplies of North American crude and tepid
demand have pushed prices below $100 a barrel, the move
underlies how the shale oil revolution is creating a political
and economic advantage for Washington and its Western allies.
Russia and Iran are heavily reliant on oil sales and face
budget shortages at current price levels, analysts say,
weakening their position when negotiating over Ukrainian
sovereignty or the Iranian nuclear deal.
And higher oil production from the United States as well as
Canada is providing a buffer against the threat of retaliatory
supply curbs from Russia or further disruptions to supplies from
the Middle East.
"The increase in production is definitely benefiting the
United States," said Professor Paul Stevens at the Chatham House
think tank in London.
"The Russians are very exposed to lower oil prices. We don't
know to what extent it will influence their behaviour in
Ukraine, but they're certainly going to feel pressure on their
budget."
Russia's rouble currency has already fallen to a
historic low against the dollar as its economy is hit by
sanctions from the United States and European Union over its
involvement in Ukraine. That increases the price Russians must
pay for many imports, from vegetables to luxury goods.
Daily oil production in the United States has risen sharply
since the financial crisis. In 2010 the country still imported
half of the crude it consumed, but the U.S. Energy Information
Administration forecasts that will fall to little more than 20
percent next year.
Even as the United States has largely maintained its ban on
exporting crude, it has left a lot of barrels from West Africa
and the Middle East looking for new homes. While U.S. energy
company profits might take a hit from lower prices, consumers
will benefit more from spending less at the pump.
For Iran, a lower oil price not only harms its economy,
already hit by sanctions that specifically try to cut its oil
sales. It also means there is less pressure on the West to reach
a deal quickly over Tehran's nuclear programme.
With oil prices falling, the immediate economic incentive of
getting Iranian barrels smoothly back to the world market is
diminished, analysts say, allowing Western powers more leeway to
drive a harder deal.
Some energy analysts even say Islamic State, which has
captured a number of oilfields in Syria and Iraq, will be hurt
by lower oil prices as it is forced to discount further the
black market sales that help fund the militant group.
"Recent advances by the Islamic State (IS) have disrupted
Middle East politics and shifted incentives for key regional and
global players," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst Francisco
Blanch said this week, arguing that U.S. ally Saudi Arabia may
be comfortable with lower prices.
"Lower oil would hurt IS, Iran and Russia, but help the
West," Blanch said, adding that he saw the breakeven price for
Russia's budget at around $105 a barrel.
OPEC REACTION
For Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude exporter, lower
prices may create some short-term budgetary pain, but observers
believe the kingdom is willing to absorb the impact as it does
greater damage to regional rivals such as Iran.
Saudi Arabia has said for years that it will supply the
world with the oil it needs.
"Have you ever seen me concerned?" Saudi Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi said on Thursday in Kuwait when asked whether the price
fall was worrying the kingdom.
"This is not the first time prices change, they always
change. It's a dynamic process," he told Reuters.
Other Gulf delegates attending a meeting of oil ministers
from the region said the price drop was unlikely to spur action
from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) unless crude fell below $85 a barrel.
"It is a fact which is bound to focus minds in the Gulf and
in wider OPEC but we also need to remember that this follows
many months with good prices from their point of view," Samuel
Ciszuk, senior adviser on energy security to the Swedish Energy
Agency, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
Saudi Arabia is likely to "micromanage" supplies at it has
for a number of years, Ciszuk said, but it was unlikely to push
for an official OPEC supply cut.
While U.S. oil output has been rising fast, part of the big
jump in supplies has come from countries that remain at risk of
supply disruptions, including Libya and Nigeria.
"No fundamental improvement in the stability of those
countries has actually taken place, which means that the added
supply is extremely vulnerable," Ciszuk said.
Libya's oil production has rebounded to more than 800,000
barrels per day, the National Oil Corp said this week, eight
times the amount of just a few months ago.
But the increase, which followed a deal to end a near
year-long rebel port blockade, has come at a time when the
government is losing control of the country, with an armed group
taking over the capital Tripoli last week.
For now, however, the U.S.-led surge in supply and weak
demand have seen traders start to store additional barrels as
they wait for prices to recover.
"Given the volatile situation in the MENA (Middle East and
North Africa) region," the International Energy Agency said,
"this is a benefit to global energy security."
(Writing by David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)