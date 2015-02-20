(Adds Total) Feb 20 A sharp decline in oil prices since June has forced European energy companies to slash budgets and spending programmes for 2015. Global energy projects are now at risk as low oil prices put their profitability at risk. Here is a summary of budget cuts and project cancellations that have been announced by companies. For a list of capex cuts by U.S. energy companies, click: For a list of capex cuts by Canadian energy companies, click: Company Cuts Value Link (millions) Tullow Oil Write-offs in French $2,200 Guiana, Mauritania, Norway Premier Impairment charge $300 Oil Dragon Oil Drops Petroceltic $800 takeover BP Job cuts, global $1,000 2014 capex cuts $2,000 Writedown of Block $770 KG D6 Royal Suspension of $6,400 Dutch Karaana Shell petrochemical project in Qatar Cuts spending $15,000 between 2015-2017 Lundin Cuts 2015 $450 Petroleum investments by 31 percent Genel Cuts 2015 capex by $100 Energy 30 percent Write-offs in $480 exploration work offshore Malta, Angola, Morocco OMV Writedown $791 Cuts 2015-2017 capex $1,500 Total Cuts to exploration $2,000-$3,0 in North Sea, 00 Canada, west Africa Writedown in U.S. $6,500 [ID:nL5N0VM1G3) shale gas, Canadian oil sands Eni Cuts capex (Compiled by Reuters reporters; Editing by Pravin Char/Ruth Pitchford)