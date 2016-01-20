UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay about $2 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit that alleged the bank improperly attempted to get reimbursement from the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially fraudulent information. * BT: BT Group Plc CEO faced a considerable hit t