BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal
* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company
LONDON Jan 20 Citigroup cut its Brent crude oil price forecast for 2016 to $40 per barrel, a note from the bank showed on Wednesday.
"Due to fresh Chinese macro concerns and an as yet 'missing' reaction from non-OPEC production volumes, Citi is lowering its 2016 Brent forecast to $40 per barrel to reflect new market realities," the note to clients said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay about $2 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit that alleged the bank improperly attempted to get reimbursement from the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially fraudulent information. * BT: BT Group Plc CEO faced a considerable hit t