* Brent contango for 1-12 months at six-month high of
$8/barrel
* Curve steepening led by longer-dated contracts
* Fund managers add to bullish bets on crude oil
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Sept 15 Cautious oil market bulls are
stirring, sensing higher prices for future months after a first
whisper that the glut may be set to slowly shrink.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday said lower
prices will force non-OPEC producers including the United States
to cut output by the steepest rate in over 20 years next year.
This helped push the difference in price between oil for
delivery in October and for delivery in one year's time
to its widest in six months, at $8.0 a barrel on
Monday.
"People are getting ready to press the 'buy' button, but the
thing is we are probably just still a couple of months too
early," Saxo Bank commodities strategist Ole Hansen said.
The outperformance of longer-dated crude prices seems to be
more about a pickup in the future prospects for the market, than
gloom over the immediate outlook.
"Over the past week, most of the movement has happened has
been a positive move at the back end of the curve, so a story
like the (IEA) one on Friday does obviously help," Hansen said.
The contango, or discount, between immediate delivery of oil
and delivery in a year is around half of what it was at the
height of the financial crisis in 2008, but is well above
long-term averages.
In the last 10 years, the one-12 months contango has
averaged $1.07 a barrel. Over the last 20 years, this gap has
held on average at -$0.43 a barrel - meaning it was in the
opposite market structure known as backwardation.
Benchmark Brent crude futures have halved in price in the
last 12 months to below $48 a barrel.
"NOT OVERNIGHT"
In part, the steepening of the curve this year has been the
product of fierce pressure on near-term Brent crude futures
, which fell in late August below $43 a barrel to their
lowest since early 2009.
Since then however, the price has risen by 5 percent, fund
managers have steadily upped their bullish bets on crude oil,
completing their largest three-week increase in five years last
week.
BNP Paribas global head of commodity strategy Harry
Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum on Monday that
he and his team, who are forecasting an average Brent price of
$62 in 2016, did not buy the "lower for longer" story for oil.
"We think we are near the floor, but nothing precludes that
we temporarily move lower," he said.
"Now, a couple of data points does not make a trend, but rig
count for oil is down for a second week," he said. "Once this
trend becomes entrenched in the high-frequency weekly data, the
market will regain its bullish footing."
Jodie Gunzberg, global head of commodity indices at S&P Dow
Jones Indices, said the steeper contango was unlikely to reverse
any time soon.
"We're seeing the increase in contango and gloom because we
have the largest excess inventories in history and that can't
change overnight," she said.
Gunzberg, who does not issue price forecasts, said
historically, once a term structure is in place, there have only
been 15 months out of 343 where that has briefly switched.
(Editing by William Hardy)