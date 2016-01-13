UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
(Corrects to show lowest since April 2, not April 30)
NEW YORK Jan 13 Brent oil prices fell on Wednesday, dropping below $30 a barrel to touch $29.96 for the first time since April 2, 2004.
Brent tumbled earlier after government data showed U.S. gasoline and diesel stockpiles had increased more than expected in the past week. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Bill Rigby)
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.