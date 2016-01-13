(Corrects to show lowest since April 2, not April 30)

NEW YORK Jan 13 Brent oil prices fell on Wednesday, dropping below $30 a barrel to touch $29.96 for the first time since April 2, 2004.

Brent tumbled earlier after government data showed U.S. gasoline and diesel stockpiles had increased more than expected in the past week. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Bill Rigby)