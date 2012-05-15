LONDON May 15Brent crude oil futures
rose by $1 on Tuesday, as the euro zone narrowly avoided a
recession and as better-than-forecast German first-quarter GDP
data raised hopes that Germany would steer the way through the
European debt crisis.
Brent rose $1 to $112.57 and hit a peak of $112.67 before
easing to $112.13 as of 1258 GMT.
The euro zone economy stagnated with zero growth, the EU's
statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, surprising market
participants expecting data indicating a recession.
Germany's GDP in the first quarter also rose far more than
anticipated to 0.5 percent, pushing the euro above a four-month
low and thereby temporarily reassuring traders regarding
European oil demand.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)