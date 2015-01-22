DUBAI Jan 22 Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat
will not sell any assets or change its investment
strategy in response to a likely oil price-driven shortfall in
the state budget, it said on Thursday.
The fund holds stakes in Bahraini companies including
Aluminium Bahrain, Gulf Air and Batelco.
Mumtalakat is fully state-owned, but unlike a sovereign wealth
fund it receives no surplus cash from the government, investing
money generated from its own returns.
State inflows to sovereign funds are in doubt this year
across the Gulf region.
Governments are expected instead to pull tens of billions of
dollars out of global markets to help plug deficits created by
maintaining high spending at a time when oil prices have fallen
the best part of 60 percent since June.
For Bahrain, the pressure is more pronounced as the kingdom
was running a deficit even before the oil price sank, bridging
the gap with sovereign bond and sukuk issues.
In 2013, its deficit nearly doubled to 410 million dinars
($1.09 billion) despite spending rising at its slowest rate
since 2009. Bahrain has yet to publish fiscal data for 2014.
Responding to questions from Reuters, Mumtalakat said it was
not expecting Bahraini authorities to dip into its asset pool to
fund any cash shortfalls.
"The Bahrain economy is sufficiently robust and diversified
to make any outflow from our fund or any other sales, transfers
or privatisations unnecessary," it said in an emailed statement.
It noted that non-hydrocarbon sources accounted for more
than three-quarters of Bahrain's GDP, reducing exposure to oil
price fluctuations.
In terms of strategic changes for Gulf economies in light of
the shifting economic backdrop, Mumtalakat believed it would not
need to amend its approach, although it noted greater due
diligence would be needed to uncover long-term opportunities
amid the short-term volatility.
The fund, which has traditionally focused on Bahrain, has
been casting its eyes outside the kingdom in recent months for
acquisitions.
In October, it announced a deal with Bahrain-based
Investcorp to acquire U.S. software and services firm
PRO Unlimited for around $300 million, as well as buying a
significant minority stake in United Arab Emirates-based GEMS
Education along with Blackstone and Dubai's Fajr Capital.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
