(Adds Civeo, Parker Drilling, ConocoPhillips, Enable Midstream, DCP Midstream, EXCO Resources, MRC Global, Range Resources) March 20 Oilfield giants Schlumberger Ltd and Halliburton Co and many others in the oil and gas industry have announced plans to lay off thousands of people in the past few months as global oil prices have halved since June. In March, Brent prices fell to a near six-year low, hurt by a global supply glut and OPEC's decision not to curtail production. This prompted oil producers to trim their budgets and lower the number of rigs planned for 2015, hurting their suppliers and service providers. Smaller oil services company Weatherford said last month it would eliminate the position of chief operating officer, while tiny oil and gas producer Resolute Energy Corp said it would slash its CEO's base pay by 96 percent. Oil major BP Plc said it would freeze its base pay across the company this year, while Basic Energy Services said it has implemented salary cuts for all management and administrative employees and made changes to some benefit programs. The job cuts announced so far would not be sufficient to maintain profitability, analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein wrote in a note on March 16. The offshore oil services industry in the United States and Europe has to cut 10-15 percent more jobs over 2015, they said. Company Job cuts Total no. of Date of no./percentage employees announcement of job cuts Schlumberger Ltd 9,000 jobs About 120,000, as of Jan. 15, 2015 Dec. 31, 2014 Baker Hughes Inc 7,000 jobs About 59,400, as of Jan. 20, 2015 Dec. 31, 2013 Halliburton Co 5,200-6,400 jobs 77,000, as of Dec. Feb. 10, 2015 31, 2013 Helmerich & Payne Inc 2,000 jobs 11,914, as of Sept. Jan. 29, 2015 30, 2014 Weatherford 5,000 jobs 67,000, as of Dec. Feb. 05, 2015 International Plc 31, 2013 Civeo Corp 45 pct in U.S., 3,000 full-time Dec. 29, 2014 30 pct in employees, as of Dec. Canada, from 31, 2014 2014 levels Hercules Offshore Inc About 30 pct About 2,200, as of Feb. 12, 2015 Dec. 31, 2013 MRC Global Inc 500, or 10 pct, About 4,947, as of Feb. 20, 2015 since March 2014 Dec. 31, 2014 Expects headcount of about 4,700 by April Basic Energy Services 400 jobs About 5,400, as of Feb. 11, 2015 Inc Dec. 31, 2013 Parker Drilling Co 8 pct. Expects 3,443, as of Dec. 31, Feb. 19, 2015 10 pct reduction 2014 by mid-year ConocoPhillips 7 pct, or about About 19,100, as of March 18, 2015 200 jobs, in Dec. 31, 2014 Canada Enable Midstream About 10 pct About 2,000 employees Feb. 16, 2015 Partners LP and contractors, as of Dec. 31, 2014 SunCoke Energy Inc 175 jobs 1,577, as of Dec. 31, Dec. 15, 2014 2013 Range Resources Corp Closes Oklahoma 990, as of Jan. 1, Feb. 24, 2015 City office, 2015 impacting 100 employees DCP Midstream Partners About 20 pct of About 650, as of Dec. Jan. 30, 2015 LP corporate staff 31, 2014 Ion Geophysical Corp About 10 pct 879, as of Dec. 31, Feb. 11, 2015 2014 EXCO Resources Inc 15 pct 558, as of Dec. 31, Feb. 24, 2015 2014 Laredo Petroleum Inc 75 jobs 371, as of Dec. 31, Jan. 20, 2015 2013 PostRock Energy Corp 25 pct of staff About 209, as of Dec. Feb. 05, 2015 in Oklahoma 31, 2013; 57 in headquarters Oklahoma headquarters Ensco Plc About 50 pct About 8,500 workers Feb. 26, 2015 onshore as of Feb. 23, 2015 personnel WPX Energy Inc About 8 pct About 1,100 full-time March 2, 2015 employees as of Dec. 21, 2014 Nabors Industries Ltd About 12 pct About 29,000, as of March 3, 2015 Dec. 31, 2014 (Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)