July 24 Oilfield giants Schlumberger Ltd and Halliburton
Co and many others in the oil and gas industry have announced plans to
lay off thousands of people in the past few months as global oil prices have
fallen more than 40 percent since June last year.
Brent prices fell to near six-year lows in January, hurt by a global
supply glut and OPEC's decision not to curtail production. Oil producers in
response have trimmed their budgets and lowered the number of rigs planned for
2015, hurting their suppliers and service providers.
Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said earlier this
month that expects little improvement in pricing levels in the near future as
customers continue to keep a tight lid on budgets.
Houston-based Schlumberger also said in April that it plans to cut another
11,000 jobs, bringing the total job cuts announced this year to 20,000 - about 15
percent of its workforce.
Halliburton Co, which is buying smaller peer Baker Hughes Inc
in a $35 billion deal, said on Friday it had initiated a company-wide reduction
in workforce by about 16 percent during the first half of 2015.
Company Job cuts Total no. of Date of
no./percentage employees announcement of
job cuts
Schlumberger Ltd 20,000 jobs About 120,000, as of April 16, 2015
Dec. 31, 2014
Baker Hughes Inc 10,500 jobs About 62,000, as of April 21, 2015
Dec. 31, 2014
Halliburton Co About 12,000 More than 70,000, as July 24, 2015
of June 30, 2015
Helmerich & Payne Inc 2,000 jobs 11,914, as of Sept. Jan. 29, 2015
30, 2014
Weatherford 11,000 jobs in About 56,000, as of July 23, 2015
International Plc 2015 Dec. 31, 2014
Civeo Corp 45 pct in U.S., 3,000 full-time Dec. 29, 2014
30 pct in employees, as of Dec.
Canada, from 31, 2014
2014 levels
Hercules Offshore Inc About 40 pct of About 1,800, as of April 29, 2015
global workforce Dec. 31, 2014
MRC Global Inc 500, or 10 pct, About 4,947, as of Feb. 20, 2015
since March 2014 Dec. 31, 2014
Expects headcount of
about 4,700 by April
Basic Energy Services 20 pct lower About 5,700, as of April 23, 2015
Inc than peak of Q4 Dec. 31, 2014
2014
General Electric Co 575 in Texas oil About 44,000 March 25, 2015
and gas division employees (GE Oil &
gas), as of Dec. 31,
2014
Parker Drilling Co 8 pct. Expects 3,443, as of Dec. 31, Feb. 19, 2015
10 pct reduction 2014
by mid-year
Noble Energy Inc 220 U.S. About 2,200 U.S. April 07, 2015
employees employees
ConocoPhillips 7 pct, or about About 19,100, as of March 18, 2015
200 jobs, in Dec. 31, 2014
Canada
Enable Midstream About 10 pct About 2,000 employees Feb. 16, 2015
Partners LP and contractors, as
of Dec. 31, 2014
Range Resources Corp Closes Oklahoma 990, as of Jan. 1, Feb. 24, 2015
City office, 2015
impacting 100
employees
DCP Midstream Partners About 20 pct of About 650, as of Dec. Jan. 30, 2015
LP corporate staff 31, 2014
Ion Geophysical Corp About 10 pct 879, as of Dec. 31, Feb. 11, 2015
2014
EXCO Resources Inc 15 pct 558, as of Dec. 31, Feb. 24, 2015
2014
Laredo Petroleum Inc 75 jobs About 420, as of Dec. Jan. 20, 2015
31, 2014
PostRock Energy Corp 25 pct of staff About 143, as of Dec. Feb. 05, 2015
in Oklahoma 31, 2014; 56 in
headquarters Oklahoma headquarters
Ensco Plc About 50 pct About 8,500 workers Feb. 26, 2015
onshore as of Feb. 23, 2015
personnel
WPX Energy Inc About 8 pct About 1,100 full-time March 2, 2015
employees as of Dec.
21, 2014
Nabors Industries Ltd More than 18 pct About 29,000, as of April 21, 2015
of global Dec. 31, 2014
workforce
