(Adds Royal Dutch Shell) July 30 Job cuts at oilfield service providers Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc have turned out to be steeper than expected as crude prices hold below $50 levels, a 40 percent drop from June last year. Halliburton Co, which is buying Baker Hughes in a $35 billion deal, is slashing 14,000 jobs. Baker Hughes plans to cut about 13,000 jobs worldwide. Halliburton said in April it would cut 9,000 jobs, while Baker Hughes said it planned to reduce 10,500 jobs. Demand for oilfield services has been hit as oil producers have trimmed their budgets and lowered the number of rigs they planned to deploy this year. Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said earlier in July that the company expects little improvement in pricing levels in the near future. Houston-based Schlumberger said in April that it would cut 11,000 jobs, bringing the total job cuts announced this year to 20,000, or about 15 percent of its workforce. Oil producers have also cut thousands of jobs. Royal Dutch Shell said on July 30 it would cut 6,500 jobs this year, or about 7 percent of its global workforce. Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on July 28 it would lay off 1,500 employees, or about 2 percent of its global workforce. Company Job cuts Total no. of Date of no./percentage employees announcement of job cuts Schlumberger Ltd 20,000 jobs About 120,000, as of April 16, 2015 Dec. 31 Baker Hughes Inc 13,000 jobs About 62,000, as of June 24, 2015 Dec. 31 Halliburton Co About 14,000 More than 70,000, as July 24, 2015 of June 30, 2015 Chevron Corp 1,500 jobs, 2 About 64,700 July 28, 2015 pct of global employees, as of Dec. workforce 31 Helmerich & Payne Inc 2,000 jobs 11,914, as of Sept. Jan. 29, 2015 30 Weatherford 11,000 jobs in About 56,000, as of July 23, 2015 International Plc 2015 Dec. 31 Royal Dutch Shell 6,500 jobs in About 94,000 as of July 30, 2015 2015 Dec. 31 Civeo Corp 45 pct in U.S., 3,000 full-time Dec. 29, 2014 30 pct in employees, as of Dec. Canada, from 31 2014 levels Hercules Offshore Inc About 40 pct of About 1,800, as of April 29, 2015 global workforce Dec. 31 MRC Global Inc 500, or 10 pct, About 4,947, as of Feb. 20, 2015 since March 2014 Dec. 31 Expects headcount of about 4,700 by April Basic Energy Services 20 pct lower About 5,700, as of April 23, 2015 Inc than peak of Q4 Dec. 31 2014 General Electric Co 575 in Texas oil About 44,000 March 25, 2015 and gas division employees (GE Oil & gas), as of Dec. 31 Parker Drilling Co 8 pct. Expects 3,443, as of Dec. 31 Feb. 19, 2015 10 pct reduction by mid-year Noble Energy Inc 220 U.S. About 2,200 U.S. April 07, 2015 employees employees ConocoPhillips 7 pct, or about About 19,100, as of March 18, 2015 200 jobs, in Dec. 31 Canada Enable Midstream About 10 pct About 2,000 employees Feb. 16, 2015 Partners LP and contractors, as of Dec. 31 Range Resources Corp Closes Oklahoma 990, as of Jan. 1, Feb. 24, 2015 City office, 2015 impacting 100 employees DCP Midstream Partners About 20 pct of About 650, as of Dec. Jan. 30, 2015 LP corporate staff 31 Ion Geophysical Corp About 10 pct 879, as of Dec. 31 Feb. 11, 2015 EXCO Resources Inc 15 pct 558, as of Dec. 31 Feb. 24, 2015 Laredo Petroleum Inc 75 jobs About 420, as of Dec. Jan. 20, 2015 31 PostRock Energy Corp 25 pct of staff About 143, as of Dec. Feb. 05, 2015 in Oklahoma 31; 56 in Oklahoma headquarters headquarters Ensco Plc About 50 pct About 8,500 workers Feb. 26, 2015 onshore as of Feb. 23, 2015 personnel WPX Energy Inc About 8 pct About 1,100 full-time March 2, 2015 employees as of Dec. 21 Nabors Industries Ltd More than 18 pct About 29,000, as of April 21, 2015 of global Dec. 31 workforce (Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)