DUBAI, March 26 Saudi Arabia has begun drawing down its foreign currency reserves for the first time since 2009 to cover a record state budget deficit caused by the plunge in oil prices, data from the Saudi central bank indicated on Thursday.

The central bank's net foreign assets fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.650 trillion riyals ($707 billion) in February, according to monthly central bank statistics.

It was the first year-on-year drop since February 2010, when Saudi Arabia was affected by the global financial crisis. Central bank officials could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)