HOUSTON, March 24 Despite a 50 percent slide in
crude prices since last summer, U.S. shale oil producers are
enjoying remarkably easy access to capital markets and this will
allow them to avoid getting squeezed when banks reset their
loans in April.
A surge in equity issuance so far this year by oil and gas
companies has surprised many who in December thought the price
drop would hurt the ability of producers to tap capital markets.
But investor appetite has held up in the first quarter,
amounting to a vote of confidence in the ability of shale oil
companies to weather the storm by relying on hedges and slashing
spending to show a commitment to capital discipline.
"Because the capital markets are so good companies that are
more worried about their borrowing base are able to ... raise
either debt or equity, take those proceeds, and reduce their
borrowing base," said Timothy Perry, a managing director for
energy investment banking at Credit Suisse in Houston.
He said one client had reduced its borrowing base by
two-thirds after doing a capital market deal.
According to Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence, there have
been 29 U.S. oil and gas equity deals so far this year that
raised $13.9 billion, the highest volumes for that period in 15
years.
Banks typically reassess loans in October and April, and
some have started to trim the value of reserves tied to credit
lines by $10 to $20 a barrel from the mid-$70s.
That is expected to marginally reduce loans a bit in the
sector, but not as much as initially feared.
Some of the demand for new issues stems from the notion
among investors that companies can survive with oil around where
it is now, in the mid-$40s, and do better if prices recover.
"People view these companies as important. They are needed
for the oil and gas supply situation, they are competitive
assets and they are going to produce and earn a margin at
mid-cycle," said Robert Santangelo, co-head of equity capital
markets origination in the Americas at Credit Suisse.
A slew of takeovers are expected in the U.S. oil industry,
though so far there have not been many deals as buyers and
sellers cannot agree on valuations because of volatile oil
prices.
"M&A will follow, M&A tends to take a little bit longer,"
said Osmar Abib, global head of oil and gas investment banking
at Credit Suisse.
