(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 12 The inherently cyclical nature of
some commodity prices has fascinated economists since the late
19th century but still continues to catch both investors and
producers unprepared.
Regular and apparently self-sustaining price cycles were
first observed in the price of hogs in the United States and
Germany in the final quarter of the 19th and first quarter of
the 20th centuries.
Economists in Italy, the Netherlands and the United States
separately published theories in 1930 to explain why prices
cycled up and down regularly rather than settling at an
equilibrium level.
Early theories relied on differences in the responsiveness
of supply and demand to a change in prices (price-elasticity) to
explain why prices appeared to fluctuate around an equilibrium
point.
Cambridge economist Nicholas Kaldor likened the pattern to a
spider's web, giving rise to the popular name for cobweb models.
Later refinements by Mordecai Ezekiel, an agricultural
economist working for the U.S. government, linked price cycles
to delays in adjusting production in response to changes in
demand and prices (supply lags) coupled with expectations about
future prices based on current and past prices (adaptive
expectations).
Ezekiel's paper, entitled simply "The Cobweb Theorem" and
published in 1938, remains the clearest and most persuasive
explanation of commodity market cycles.
Adaptive expectations models fell out of favour during the
rational expectations revolution of the 1970s and 1980s, as they
appeared to imply that investors would make systematic
forecasting errors.
Economists from the ultra-rationalist University of Chicago
subsequently developed a model of commodity cycles consistent
with rational forward-looking behaviour.
But the simple adaptive-expectations model, with lags in
investment and production, is enough to provide a good
description of real world commodity markets.
Backward-looking expectations about prices coupled with the
delays in adjusting supply provide a good explanation for the
deep and recurrent cycles in the oil industry.
LONG AND DEEP CYCLES
Price expectations do indeed appear to be strongly backward
looking in the oil industry. In the first few years of the 21st
century, painful memories of the long period of low prices in
the 1990s held back plans to expand production even as prices
surged.
More recently, the production and investment plans of the
major oil companies and U.S. shale drillers appear to have been
based on the assumption the period of ultra-high prices
experienced since 2011 would be sustained indefinitely.
When prices have been high for some time, it becomes an
entrenched assumption that high prices will persist for the
foreseeable future, and vice versa. Many oil industry analysts
and leaders appear to rationalise from prices to theories,
rather than the other way around.
At the same time, changes in investment and production take
a long time in the oil industry. It can take a decade or more to
train an experienced driller or seismologist, and at least that
long to bring many complex offshore oil fields into production.
The availability of oil supplies in the early 2020s depends
on investment and hiring decisions being made now, just as the
availability of oil supplies in the mid-2000s was heavily
influenced by reduced investment and layoffs of skilled
personnel a decade earlier in the 1990s.
Owing to the delays in changing expectations and investment,
oil supply lagged behind the change in demand and prices during
the first phase of the boom (2002-2010), then overshot demand as
the cycle started to turn (2011-2014).
THE QUEST FOR STABILITY
Deep price cycles are inherent in capital intensive
industries like oil and mining, and exacerbated by the tendency
to project fairly recent conditions into the far future.
Yet the desire for some sort of stability remains deeply
ingrained among commodity producers and even some consumers.
As a case in point, OPEC's founding statute, from 1960,
commits the organisation to "devise ways and means of ensuring
the stabilization of prices in international oil markets with a
view to eliminating harmful and unnecessary fluctuations."
Senior officials, including Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali
Naimi, sometimes suggest "stable" prices are in the best
interest of producers and consumers, as if this were a normal or
possible state of affairs.
Even the International Energy Agency, which represents the
interests of consumer countries, sometimes seems to subscribe to
the idea price stability would be a good idea.
In fact, OPEC has never managed to stabilise prices, and
there are good reasons to believe it never will given the
characteristics of the oil industry (long investment lead times
coupled with extreme uncertainty about future prices).
OPEC's fondness for stable (high) prices is shared by
Glencore's chief Ivan Glasenberg. Glasenberg has blamed rival
coal and iron ore producers for over-investing during the boom
years and creating the conditions for a supply-driven slump.
Glasenberg has repeatedly called for a more "disciplined"
approach to investment in future, as if the commodity price
cycle was somehow voluntary and driven by ill-considered
management decisions. "Capital misallocation, not a lack of
demand, remains a key issue for the (mining) sector," Glasenberg
told Glencore's investors this week.
"We will continue our disciplined approach to capital
allocation based on the supply-demand fundamentals. We don't
want to oversupply and cannibalise our own business," he
insisted in remarks quoted in the Australian Financial Review
("Glencore's Ivan Glasenberg questions iron ore majors' big bet"
Dec 11).
INSTABILITY IS THE NORM
Glasenberg might as well wish for the moon. Deep price
cycles are normal in capital-intensive resource industries, and
there is nothing he or anyone else can do to eliminate them.
U.S. shale producers, OPEC and the rest of the petroleum
industry are currently getting a brutal reminder. Until
recently, many seemed convinced oil prices would find a floor
close to $100 per barrel.
Continental Resources lifted its hedges at around
$85 per barrel on the assumption the market would quickly bounce
back. Instead Brent prices have continued to fall to less than
$65.
Now most oil industry leaders have been forced to adjust
their expectations and investment plans to assume prices will
remain lower for longer.
This is almost certainly an over-reaction to recent price
moves and will set the stage for the next stage in the cycle
when investment and production prove inadequate.
In the meantime, however, new production is still coming
onstream as drilling and investment programmes agreed in 2013 or
even before are only now coming to completion.
Non-OPEC oil production will continue rising for several
months more because of the long delays in the system, even as
industry leaders recognise the need to rein it back.
Prices will remain under pressure, even as many analysts,
investors and business leaders wonder if they have not already
fallen too far.
But commodity markets have always operated that way.
Instability and disequilibrium, rather than the opposite, are
the norm.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)