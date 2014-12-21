ABU DHABI Dec 21 One of the biggest reasons for
the slide of oil prices is the "irresponsible" supply from
producers outside OPEC, the United Arab Emirates oil minister
said in a speech on Sunday.
Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui was addressing the opening of
a meeting of ministers of the Organisation of Arab Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OAPEC) in Abu Dhabi.
"The world has witnessed a big decline in prices which has
and will constitute a big economic burden...One of the big
reasons is the irresponsible production of some producers from
outside OPEC."
Mazroui also said the recent decision of OPEC not to cut its
production was correct. "It was a correct and strategic
decision. We are fully confident of the last decision of OPEC."
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)