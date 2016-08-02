UPDATE 3-Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Brent down more than 5 pct since early Jan, WTI down 2.85 pct
OIL PRICES EXTEND GAINS; BRENT CRUDE RISES BY MORE THAN $1 TO SESSION HIGH OF $43.18 A BARREL
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.
RICHARDS BAY, South Africa, Jan 31 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Tuesday 2016 coal exports fell 3.7 percent to 72.6 million tonnes, despite strong demand from India and Pakistan.