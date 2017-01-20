GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
OIL PRICES EXTEND GAINS, BRENT CRUDE UP BY $1 AT SESSION HIGH OF $55.26 A BARREL
* Coal imports drop after 4 years of gains * LNG purchases also decline * Demand curbed by rise of renewable energy, nuclear restarts (Recasts, adds tables) TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's coal imports for power generation fell in 2016 from four years of successive record highs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases dropped for a second year as an energy crisis brought on by the 2011 Fukushima disaster eased, official data showed. Rising supplies of homegrown renewable ene
* Market turns to EIA data; technicals see lower prices (Updates prices, adds technicals)