UPDATE 1-Japan 2016 thermal coal imports fall from record, LNG purchases down for 2nd year

* Coal imports drop after 4 years of gains * LNG purchases also decline * Demand curbed by rise of renewable energy, nuclear restarts (Recasts, adds tables) TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's coal imports for power generation fell in 2016 from four years of successive record highs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases dropped for a second year as an energy crisis brought on by the 2011 Fukushima disaster eased, official data showed. Rising supplies of homegrown renewable ene