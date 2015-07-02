GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares recover after downturn; gold rallies
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
OIL PRICES EXTEND GAINS, BRENT CRUDE UP $1 A BARREL
March 22 U.S. crude oil stocks rose to a fresh record last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, as a surge in imports and rising domestic production more than offset a hike in refinery runs.