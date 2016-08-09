UPDATE 1-France, worried by Trump, promises to defend Iran nuclear deal
* Ayrault says U.S. visa bans discriminate, are dangerous (Adds Ayrault's comments on U.S. visa ban)
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES SHARPLY AFTER API DATA SHOWS LARGE SURPRISE BUILD IN U.S. CRUDE STOCKS
* Ayrault says U.S. visa bans discriminate, are dangerous (Adds Ayrault's comments on U.S. visa ban)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over agenda