NEW YORK Nov 7 Unfazed by slumping oil prices
and battering in the stock market, firms that supply sand and
guar gum for shale oil and gas companies are not ready yet to
call an end to a four-year boom spurred by hydraulic fracturing
technology.
Just putting on a brave face as a downturn looms? Perhaps,
but the optimism could also reflect confidence that the U.S.
shale industry is more resilient to retreating oil prices than
investors might think.
Oil prices have fallen 30 percent since late June and shares
of such firms as U.S. Silica Holdings and Hi Crush
, which supply sand to U.S. drillers, followed, dumped
by investors anticipating 2015 output cuts and a drop in demand.
However, the service companies say business remains as
strong as ever. Furthermore, they point out that most of their
supply has been bought under long term contracts meaning next
year should be good too.
"We have not seen any data or had any discussions that
indicate lower demand for our sand," said Robert Rasmus,
Co-Chief Executive Officer of sand producer Hi-Crush after the
company reported record third quarter revenues this week.
Hi Crush's share price has fallen more than 40 percent since
the beginning of September, but Rasmus said almost 90 percent of
the company's sand output was sold for 2015.
His comments echoed those of other firms that supply sand
and other materials to oil drillers.
U.S. Silica Holdings, whose oil and gas sector revenues
doubled in the third quarter of this year, remains upbeat about
its outlook.
"We are actively engaged in conversations with our customers
about their future growth, and none has brought down their
estimated requirements," chief executive officer Bryan Shinn
told investors last week.
Demand for sand and the powder-like gum made from guar seeds
has soared in recent years. Both are used in what is known as
"completion" of an oil well, which occurs after drilling and
during fracking to keep open tiny fractures in shale rock to
allow oil to escape.
REBOUND HOPES?
Analysts say that in contrast to investors who have already
priced in a drop in 2015 output because of sliding oil prices,
service firms may still hope for a rebound and hold off with
cutting their outlooks.
Their optimism could also be a sign that the shale oil boom,
which has transformed U.S. energy industry since the end of last
decade, has enough momentum to keep output and service firms'
business rising next year and perhaps beyond even as some
drillers already start cutting their 2015 investment plans.
Industry experts say existing wells that have been drilled
but not yet fracked will keep output surging for months and many
have hedged next year's production well above current
prices.
Furthermore, while U.S. oil prices hit a three-year
low below $76 a barrel this week, several shale oil firms have
indicated they would remain profitable if prices stayed above
$70.
That said, a further slide and protracted weakness could
force shale oil companies and their suppliers, many of which
have yet to weather a downturn, to pull back.
Some clouds are already appearing.
Diamondback Energy, an oil producer in the Permian Basin in
Texas, said this week that it would start 2015 with five
drilling rigs and wait to see what oil prices do before adding
three more rigs as earlier planned.
Other firms have also signaled potential 2015 spending cuts
should oil prices remain low or slide further, eventually
weighing on their suppliers' business.
Analysts are closely watching the oil rig count for any
early signs of a slowdown. The number of oil rigs in North
America is near all-time high, according to a weekly survey from
service firm Baker Hughes.
"It all depends how low oil prices go and how long they stay
there - and the jury is still out on that," said Judith Dwarkin,
director of energy research at ITG Investment Research in
Calgary. "We will be watching the rig deployment."
In the meantime, some firms still bet on a continued shale
boom. United Guar, a Houston-based firm that supplies guar gum
to U.S. drillers, plans to triple its processing capacity over
the next 18 months, the company's chief executive Aamer Safraz
said in an interview, confident that prices will recover.
"I don't care if fracking slows in the United States,"
Safraz said. "You have to take a longer term view."
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)