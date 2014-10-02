Oct 2 As near-term oil prices have slid over the
past three months, long-term crude oil prices resisted, holding
resolutely firm in an apparent sign that weak market conditions
may not last long.
That is, until this week.
Over the past few days, long-dated futures for 2017 and
beyond have tumbled in tandem with prompt contracts, a shift
that suggests more market participants are betting the current
global oversupply may last for some time.
From the oil price peak in late June through a week ago,
December 2014 Brent fell nearly $15 a barrel while
December 2017 eased only $3 a barrel. But over the past
five days, both prices have tumbled in lockstep, dropping by as
much as $4 a barrel.
"The backs may finally be realizing that this situation
could last for years," said a crude trader.
The trend in U.S. markets is similar if less pronounced.
December 2014 fell from near $103 a barrel in late June to
around $91 a week ago; the 2017 contract barely budged, moving
from $88.50 to $87.50 a barrel by Sept. 22. However, December
2017 on Thursday had slumped to around $84 a barrel. December
2014 rebounded from its lows to close at $90.
Trading volume has also spiked, with December 2017 hitting a
record 6,800 lots on Thursday, four times above average. Over
the previous two days volume was twice as high as normal.
Oil traders said it was premature to draw any definitive
conclusions from the abrupt downturn in long-dated contracts,
which tend to be thinly traded and thus more volatile.
Forward hedging by producers may have contributed. After WTI
fell below $90, automatic mechanisms for selling long-dated
futures may have been activated, said one market participant.
Short-term factors are also driving headline oil prices,
fueled by the fact that supply from the Middle East has remained
largely unhindered by violence there, while economic data from
Europe and Asia hinted at weak demand.
European benchmark Brent hit its lowest level since June
2012 on Thursday.
But the retreat in long-term prices may spur more debate
over whether the boom in U.S. shale oil production is being
priced more deeply into the market, convincing long-term traders
that abundance, not scarcity, may be the new normal.
The unyielding growth in shale output, coupled with major
strides in vehicle efficiency that will cut deeply into demand,
may be changing longer-term views.
A month ago, one of the market's biggest long-term bulls,
hedge fund manager Andy Hall, said his $3.3 billion Astenbeck
fund had cut risk, taken profits and shifted more holdings into
cash due to market ructions. But even then, he said his biggest
holdings remained U.S. oil contracts for 2017 and beyond.
People who were betting against the spread may be
short-covering, he said. "Even though the backwardation move in
WTI is now pronounced, you wouldn't expect that to be evidence"
in the long-distant contracts, he said.
Since mid-June, backwardation between WTI futures for
December 2014 and December 2017 has disappeared, to where
December 2014 was only $3 a barrel over 2017, which may have
triggered some short covering, he said.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)