* In 2016, Brent seen averaging $62.30, U.S. crude $57.00
* Analysts cut forecasts sharply for 2015 and 2016
* But most price forecasts still see big rebound
Sept 1 Oil prices have fallen too far, too fast
and should recover gradually over the next year as supply growth
slows and demand recovers, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Benchmark North Sea Brent crude is likely to average
$62.30 a barrel in 2016, up from an average so far this year of
around $57.60, the monthly survey of 30 analysts said.
U.S. crude is seen averaging $57.00 a barrel next
year, the poll showed.
That is a big cut in forecasts since the last oil price poll
conducted at the end of July, which projected Brent would
average $69.00 next year and U.S. crude would average $63.80.
Global oil markets have fallen by a third since May and are
still well under half their value a year ago thanks to a huge
oversupply of fuel and sluggish demand. Worries over China's
economy have compounded the falls in recent weeks.
But analysts say much lower oil prices over the last few
months have stimulated more demand for fuel in many parts of the
world, particularly in the United States and the Middle East,
and oil production growth has also started to fall.
This will help balance the market and should feed through to
higher prices in the coming months, they say.
"We see oil prices gaining momentum next year, especially by
the second half, ending up 2016 roughly 10 percent higher than
2015," Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said.
Hans van Cleef, at ABN Amro in Amsterdam, agreed:
"The market will start to realise soon that it may have
pushed oil prices too low too fast. An upward correction could
therefore be seen soon," Van Cleef said. "Oil prices could start
to pick up at a moderate pace."
For 2015, the Reuters poll forecast an average Brent price
of $57.40 a barrel. For that to be realised, Brent will have to
rebound sharply over the next four months, something many
analysts see as possible.
Oil prices hit 6-1/2-year lows last week but rallied towards
the weekend, taking Brent to $50 a barrel.
Of the 27 analysts who participated in both the latest poll
and that for July, 18 cut their 2015 forecasts, while nine kept
them unchanged. None raised their forecasts for Brent.
Credit Suisse had the highest 2015 and 2016 forecasts for
Brent at $62.90 and $76 a barrel, respectively. Natixis had the
lowest Brent 2015 view at $51.90.
