* Brent seen averaging $105.90, WTI $98.70 in 2014
* Brent-WTI differential seen averaging $7.20 this year
* For a table of crude price forecasts, see
* Reuters Graphic: link.reuters.com/bag79v
By Arpan Varghese
May 30 Brent crude oil prices are expected to
drop sharply in the second half of this year as ample supply and
tepid demand offset worries over political risks, a Reuters poll
of analysts showed on Friday.
Brent crude oil will average $105.90 a barrel in
2014, the Reuters monthly survey of 28 analysts projected,
below the $108.19 average seen so far this year.
The benchmark is expected to continue to slide over the next
two years, averaging $102.50 per barrel in 2015 and $100.50 in
2016, according to the poll. Brent averaged $108.70 in 2013.
In order to average $105.90 for 2014, Brent would need to
drop sharply to an average of $104.26 a barrel for the remaining
seven months of this year. That is nearly $6 below the current
market level of around $110 a barrel.
Analysts forecast U.S. light, sweet crude, also known
as West Texas Intermediate or WTI, would average $98.70 a barrel
in 2014, slightly above the $98.05 average in 2013. WTI has
averaged $99.93 so far this year.
"Brent is expected to moderate further as Iraq, Iran and
Libya continue to ramp up production, while WTI will moderate
from a robust U.S. supply," National Australia Bank analyst
Vyanne Lai said.
Analysts expect demand growth to lag behind supply growth as
the global economy recovers at a moderate pace.
Oil demand will be affected by increasing energy efficiency,
substitution with natural gas and the removal of subsidies in
some developing countries, said Rahul Prithiani, a director at
CRISIL Research.
Brent's premium CL-LCO1=R to its U.S. counterpart should
narrow to $7.20 a barrel in 2014 from $10.58 last year, the poll
showed.
"We expect the Brent-WTI spread to narrow this year as
(U.S.) refineries make more use of U.S. oil and continue to
lower imports," Thomas Pugh of Capital Economics said.
"However, at least some spread is likely to persist over the
next few years as U.S. exports remain effectively banned, and
refineries remain set up to process heavy oil."
Raiffeisen Bank International had the highest 2014 Brent
forecast at $112 a barrel, while Natixis had the lowest at
$99.40.
(Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing
by Christopher Johnson and William Hardy)