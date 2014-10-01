* Forecasts slashed from last month as oil slumps
By Arpan Varghese and Ratul Ray Chaudhuri
Oct 1 Energy analysts have made the largest
downward revision to their oil price forecasts in almost two
years, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with the
marked weakness in the price of Brent seen persisting into 2015.
The survey results pose a challenge to members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who
have largely argued prices will recover from two-year lows hit
below $95 a barrel this week on stronger demand in the fourth
quarter.
The poll of 30 analysts said international benchmark Brent
crude oil would average $103.30 a barrel in 2015, down
from $105.30 in the August survey. The $2 average price cut is
the largest month-on-month decrease according to survey data
going back to the start of 2013.
Brent has averaged near $110 a barrel since 2011 but has
fallen sharply since June as U.S. shale oil supplies outstripped
expectations and Iraqi and Libyan production has risen despite
violence and political unrest in the two OPEC members.
"Increasing supply from Iran, Libya and Iraq, as well as the
United States should ensure that supplies are more than ample,"
said analyst Thomas Pugh of Capital Economics, who had the
lowest Brent outlook at $90 a barrel for 2015.
"Meanwhile, weak economic growth in the euro-zone and
slowing growth in China should keep demand growth subdued."
On Tuesday Reuters monthly survey of OPEC production showed
higher supplies from the group last month, despite calls from
some members for a cut in output when it next meets in November.
"OPEC needs to cut production to rebalance oil markets, yet
we see no evidence or sense of urgency for a faster reduction in
production," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Wednesday.
"Sustained lower prices (e.g., sub-$95 a barrel) may be
required to spur faster action."
Saudi Arabia, the group's largest producer and the most
likely to adjust production unilaterally, increased supplies
slightly last month, the Reuters survey showed.
U.S. light, sweet crude, also known as West Texas
Intermediate or WTI, would average $96.10 next year, below the
$98.50 outlook in the previous month's poll. WTI has averaged
$99.57 so far this year.
While analyst Torbjørn Kjus of DNB Markets saw a large risk
of WTI prices falling next year to levels that negatively impact
U.S. shale production, most analysts expected the North American
benchmark to remain high enough to spur the tight oil boom.
Rahul Prithiani, director at CRISIL Research, said the shale
boom would not be impacted in 2015 since WTI prices would likely
remain well above the $70-75 per barrel range, at which the
majority of production is feasible.
SUPPLY THREATS UNDERESTIMATED?
With a $110 per barrel average forecast for Brent in 2015 --
one of the highest in the survey -- Commerzbank's commodity
analyst Carsten Fritsch said market participants were
underestimating near-term supply risks.
Libyan and Iraqi oil supply will remain vulnerable due to
ongoing violence and political strife in the two OPEC members,
Fritsch said.
Raiffeisen Bank International had the highest 2015 Brent
forecast at $111 a barrel.
Brent's premium CL-LCO1=R to WTI should narrow to $7.20
per barrel in 2014 and remain at the same level in 2015 from
$10.58 last year, the poll showed.
The so-called Brent-WTI spread narrowed to its lowest in
more than a year on Tuesday, touching $2.47 a barrel.
Analysts were also considering the outlook for a
strengthening dollar as bearish for oil prices next year. A
stronger dollar makes greenback-traded commodities more
expensive for holders of foreign currencies.
The dollar has risen to a six-year high against the Japanese
yen and is at its strongest since 2012 against the euro. The
Russian ruble as also slumped to a record low against the dollar
as oil prices have fallen and Western countries have increased
sanctions on its economy over Ukraine.
At 1420 GMT on Wednesday, Brent crude oil was up 36 cents a
barrel at $95.03 a barrel.
