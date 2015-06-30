* Brent crude seen averaging $62 in 2015 - Reuters poll
* U.S. light crude oil to average $56.30 in 2015
* Brent seen rising to $70.80 in 2016, $75.90 in 2017
* TABLE: For crude oil price forecasts, see
By Arpan Varghese
June 30 Oil prices are likely to be stable for
the rest of this year and climb in 2016 and 2017 as global
demand picks up, shrugging off setbacks from the Greek debt
crisis and the possible lifting of sanctions on Iran, a Reuters
poll forecast on Tuesday.
The monthly survey of 31 analysts showed North Sea Brent
crude is expected to average $62 a barrel in 2015, more
than $2 above its average price of $59.29 so far this year.
"Oversupply will ease gradually in the second half of this
year, helped by stronger demand and slower production from
outside OPEC," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil and commodities
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"If the Greek crisis remains contained, the impact on oil
should be short-lived," he added.
Oil markets took a hit on Monday as investors worried a
Greek debt default and the possible departure of Greece from the
euro zone could hit growth in Europe and squeeze fuel demand.
Brent is trading near the bottom of its recent range in the
low $60s a barrel, almost 50 percent below the highs of 2014 but
up over a third from its January low around $45.
Most analysts say the benchmark crude is unlikely to see
fresh lows this year.
Eight analysts who contributed to the Reuters May oil poll
raised their average 2015 Brent price outlook in the latest
survey, while 18 kept their forecasts unchanged.
Brent is expected to rise to $70.80 next year and $75.90 in
2017, the poll showed.
Analysts expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to keep pumping close to capacity, but they see output
from non-OPEC countries limited by relatively low oil prices.
The poll forecasts U.S. light crude will average
$56.30 a barrel this year and $65.80 in 2016. It has averaged
$53.21 so far in 2015.
Analysts said a nuclear deal between Iran and the West would
eventually allow more Iranian oil onto world markets, but most
said the impact on prices should be delayed.
"It may not be until 2016 before Iran can meet its side of
any comprehensive agreement with the Western powers, so a surge
in (oil) supply would not be imminent," Capital Economics
analysts said in a research note.
U.S. brokerage Bernstein had the highest 2015 average
Brent and U.S. crude price forecasts of $80 and $75 per barrel
respectively, unchanged from last month's poll. BofA Merrill
Lynch had the lowest Brent forecast for 2015 at $58, while
Goldman Sachs had the lowest 2015 U.S. crude forecast at $52.04.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christopher Johnson and Dale Hudson)