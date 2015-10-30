(Repeats to add alerts)
* Brent crude seen averaging $58.52 in 2016
* U.S. crude forecast to average $54.44 next year
* This year, Brent seen averaging $55.14, WTI $50.45
* TABLE: Crude oil price forecasts
By Kevin Jose and Arpan Varghese
Oct 30 Slowing U.S. production is unlikely to
offer much respite to low oil prices into next year as high OPEC
output feeds a persistent supply glut, a Reuters survey showed
on Friday.
Benchmark North Sea Brent crude is expected to
average $58.52 a barrel in 2016, marginally down from last
month's poll and above $55.94 seen so far this year, the survey
of 32 analysts showed.
This is the lowest average 2016 forecast in the polls
conducted this year.
U.S. crude is projected to average $54.44 a barrel
next year, up slightly from last month's forecast of $54.10.
Production in the United States will continue to decline in
response to cheaper oil, but this is not likely to translate
into higher prices, the analysts said.
"We think prices will grind slowly higher over the next few
years, which should help to ease the falls in production but we
don't expect a sharp rally in prices or a surge in output,"
Thomas Pugh of Capital Economics said.
The oversupply scenario could also be aggravated by an
emerging trend of build-ups in refined products.
Influential Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs said crude prices
could drop sharply as storage sites for refined products come
close to maximum capacity.
Goldman's head of commodities research, Jeff Currie, said in
October he did not expect oil to break above $50 a barrel next
year and saw the chances of a drop to $20 at below 50 percent.
The bearish mood in the market was aggravated by a drop in
refining profitability while demand growth slowed, analysts at
Jefferies said in a note.
Most analysts expect the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to stick to its stance of maintaining
record-high production when it meets on Dec. 4, a year after it
chose to defend market share rather than prices.
The exporter group is "about to reap the fruit of last
November's tough decision not to cut production", Giorgos
Beleris, senior analyst with Thomson Reuters GFMS, said.
OPEC would want U.S. oil production to decline further so
the supply glut is reduced without any decline in its share,
said Rahul Prithiani, director at CRISIL Research.
Bernstein had the highest 2016 forecast for Brent at $86 a
barrel, while Natixis had the lowest at $48.50.
(Reporting by Kevin Jose and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dale Hudson)