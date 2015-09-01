(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 1 U.S. crude prices jumped more
than 27 percent in three trading days between Thursday and
Monday, which should convince even the most die-hard believers
the oil futures market is neither efficient nor rational.
The rally has left traders, analysts and journalists
struggling to make sense of the sudden change in direction after
prices had fallen steadily for two months, hitting their lowest
level since 2009.
Possible explanations range from a bounce in global stock
markets, pipeline problems in Nigeria, new data showing U.S. oil
production falling, and an editorial published in OPEC's monthly
bulletin interpreted by some analysts as a call for a
coordinated approach to cutting output ("Cooperation holds the
key to oil's future", August 2015).
But it should be obvious none of these factors, singly or in
combination, is sufficient to explain an increase in the price
of U.S. crude from $38 to $49 in the space of less than a week.
Far more important was the unusually large concentration of
short derivatives positions in U.S. crude still held by hedge
funds betting prices would fall even further (link.reuters.com/pyk55w).
Large concentrations of hedge fund long or short positions
have often preceded a sharp reversal in prices, as happened in
March this year, when an unusual concentration of short
positions preceded a sharp $18 rally.
Hedge funds and other money managers held short futures and
options positions in the main U.S. crude equivalent to 157
million barrels of oil at the end of trading on Tuesday, Aug.
25, two days before the rally began.
Hedge fund short positions had barely been scaled back from
a peak of 163 million barrels two weeks earlier and were almost
three times greater than they had been two months previously,
when they stood at just 56 million barrels.
The number of hedge funds with reportable short positions
stood at 61 (down by just four from the peak) and the average
position was 2.575 million barrels (down by just 287,000 barrels
from the peak) (link.reuters.com/ryk55w and
link.reuters.com/tyk55w).
With so many hedge funds so heavily committed to a strategy
which relied on a further decline in prices, any factor that
caused the market to start rising, however insignificant, had
the potential to start a race to cover short positions.
BEHAVIOURAL FACTORS
The oil futures market is a voting machine in which
countless individuals register their views about the future of
prices based partly on reason and partly on emotion. It is not a
weighing machine in which supply-and-demand fundamentals are
recorded by an exact and impersonal mechanism ("Security
Analysis", Graham and Dodd, 1934).
New data about supply and demand is filtered through the
minds and decisions of buyers and sellers ensuring psychological
factors play a decisive role in price formation. Traders'
expectations are based partly on their own evaluation of supply
and demand, and partly influenced by talking to colleagues,
customers and counterparties ("Why stock markets crash",
Sornette, 2003).
The oil market is a community, subject to the same fads and
fashions as any other community, rather than a mechanical system
governed by the laws of physics. Fundamentals always reassert
themselves eventually, but psychological factors are more
important in the short term, and the short term can last for a
surprisingly long time, stretching from days into weeks and
months.
Between the middle of June and end of August, hedge funds
applied an increasingly bearish filter to market news,
emphasising bearish developments in supply and demand while
minimising bullish ones. As more and more hedge funds
established larger and larger short positions, prices fell,
seeming to validate their bearish expectations, a classic
example of what billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros
calls reflexive trading ("The Alchemy of Finance", 1987).
But this strategy depended on the news flow getting
progressively more bearish and all the hedge funds remaining
short. As soon as prices stopped falling and started rising
there was likely to be a rush for the exits as everyone tried to
buy back short positions before everyone else ("Predatory
trading and crowded exits", Clunie, 2010).
In some sense, the precise trigger for the short-covering
rally is irrelevant. It was bound to happen at some point,
whether sparked by reported revisions to U.S. oil production,
Nigerian pipelines or any other factors ("What might prompt a
short-covering rally in U.S. oil price?", Aug. 17).
There is no need for a big cause to explain a large movement
in prices such as happened over the last few days. In a complex
system, a small trigger can result in an outsized movement in
prices through positive feedback and a cascade effect.
TELLING STORIES
Many market fundamentalists find this hard to accept. They
are constantly searching for a logical and tidy explanation for
price movements.
The need to answer the question "why?" and as a prelude to
asking "what happens next?" are among the oldest and most basic
human instincts.
For thousands of years, humans have told stories to make
sense of the world around them.
Five thousand years ago it was stories told around a fire
about gods and heroes. Now it is more likely to be about asset
prices and feature complicated mathematics.
In the most satisfying stories, causes and consequences are
usually proportional and proceed logically according to a
predestined plan. Randomness, chaos and accidents are unsettling
and have no place in a good narrative.
But because the oil market, like other financial markets, is
a community made up of human traders it doesn't have to behave
rationally and logically. There are all sorts of price spikes
and crashes which are only very loosely if it all connected with
fundamentals.
This chaotic behaviour is what makes markets so interesting
and unpredictable. The most successful traders embrace it, even
if it horrifies the tidy minds of the fundamentalists.
