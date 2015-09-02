(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 2 Crude oil prices have been on a
rollercoaster over the last four trading sessions that has seen
some of the highest volatility in a quarter of a century.
The market is providing a brutal reminder of the extreme
side of commodity pricing, leaving many analysts and traders
struggling to identify a safe strategy.
Front-month Brent crude futures rose by more than 10 percent
on Thursday, 5 percent on Friday and 8 percent on Monday, before
plunging by more than 8 percent on Tuesday.
To put that in context, the percentage daily price movements
were 4.6 standard deviations away from the mean on Thursday, 2.4
standard deviations on Friday, 3.7 on Monday and 3.8 on Tuesday.
If price changes followed a normal distribution, a move of
3.5 standard deviations should occur only once every eight years
and a move of greater than 4.5 standard deviations should happen
once every six centuries.
The occurrence of three exceptional moves in the space of
just four trading sessions underscores changes in oil prices do
not follow a normal or Gaussian distribution, named after the
19th century mathematical genius Carl Friedrich Gauss.
Even though they are taught that it is not an accurate
description of how financial markets work, the normal
distribution exerts a strong unconscious influence on how
traders, analysts and investors think about the risk of extreme
price moves.
But it significantly understates the probability of very
large price movements and is little use in understanding how
commodity markets behave. Commodity markets are much more
dangerous than the comforting world of the Gaussian distribution
allows.
MANDELBROT
The extreme movement of commodity prices was first observed
in the early 20th century by Wesley Mitchell ("The Making and
Using of Index Numbers" 1915) and Frederick Mills ("The
Behaviour of Prices" 1927).
But it was rediscovered and made famous by Benoit Mandelbrot
in the 1960s, who studied cotton prices and discovered far more
large moves than expected if they followed a normal distribution
("The variation of certain speculative prices" 1963).
As Mandelbrot explained, the normal distribution "does not
account for the abundant data (on price changes) accumulated
since 1900 by empirical economists."
He went on to observe "empirical distributions of price
changes are usually too peaked to be relative to samples from
Gaussian populations."
There are "so many outliers" and "the tails of the
distributions of price changes are in fact so extraordinarily
long" they could not be modelled by a normal distribution.
In simple terms, large price changes occur much more
frequently than if commodity prices followed a normal pattern.
In technical terms, the distribution of price changes is
leptokurtic, with more extreme events in the tails than are
found in Gaussian distribution.
In Brent, prices have moved by more than 3 standard
deviations up or down on about 100 days since 1990, or roughly
four times per year. If they were Gaussian this should have
happened only once every 17 months (link.reuters.com/zen55w).
Four standard deviation moves have occurred on roughly 37
days since 1990, or about once every year and a half, when if
they were Gaussian such a move would have occurred only once in
60 years.
MILD TO WILD
Mandelbrot's other insight was to realise that the average
level of volatility in commodity prices is not constant over
time. The level of volatility is itself volatile.
Moreover, the level of volatility tends to "cluster". Time
series of commodity prices show periods of low volatility
alternating with periods of much higher volatility.
Commodity markets swing from a mild state to a wild one and
back again, Mandelbrot wrote ("The (mis)behaviour of markets"
2004).
Brent prices confirm the essential truth of Mandelbrot's
observation about volatility clustering (link.reuters.com/cun55w).
The market is currently in a "wild" phase in which
volatility is elevated with a series of unusually large price
moves coming one after another.
Other volatility clusters can be identified in early 2015
(associated with rising oil stocks); May 2011 (oil market flash
crash); October 2008 to March 2009 (global financial crisis);
September 2001 to February 2002 (attack on the World Trade
Centre), 1998 (Asian financial crisis); and August 1990 to March
1991 (first Gulf war).
Once the market is in a wild state, the probability that one
large daily move will be followed by another is much higher than
usual, until the market settles down into a calm state again.
Phase shifts from mild to wild and back again are typically
abrupt and are difficult if not impossible to predict in
advance.
Before Mandelbrot, some economists claimed daily price moves
could be divided into ordinary random movements (in the quiet
periods) and larger purposeful movements "traceable to
well-determined causes" (the wild periods).
But it is not obvious that this is a good description of the
way markets work and Mandelbrot himself was sceptical.
Some periods of high volatility are clearly associated with
observable external factors (recessions and wars). But others
lack an obvious external source and seem to be generated by the
positioning of traders within the market (including the May 2011
flash crash).
The current surge in volatility seems to owe more to
internal market factors, especially the race to cover hedge fund
short positions built up between June and August, than external
fundamentals.
