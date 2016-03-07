(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are

* Survey results: tmsnrt.rs/1QxjBS4
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 7 Oil prices are expected to rise
gradually over the next five years but will remain well below
the pre-crash level, according to a survey of professionals who
follow the oil industry.
Brent prices are expected to climb from an average of $40
per barrel in 2016 to between $65 and $70 per barrel by the end
of the decade.
The price expectations are based on an email survey sent to
more than 2,500 energy professionals working in oil and gas,
banking, hedge funds, research, professional services, trading
and specialist media earlier this month.
More than 800 responded. The full tabulation of responses as
well as summary statistics are available for download (tmsnrt.rs/1QxjBS4).
The results are more bullish than the futures strip, where
Brent is currently trading around $50 per barrel on average in
2020.
In the survey, there is a high degree of consensus about
prices for the rest of 2016. Most forecasts for 2016 are tightly
clustered between $35 and $45 per barrel. Nearly all lie between
$30 and $50.
Brent prices have averaged just $33 per barrel so far in
2016, so most respondents expect prices to be slightly firmer in
the remainder of the year.
But in the latter years covered by the survey there is far
less consensus about what will happen, reflecting uncertainty
about how far and how fast prices might recover from the crash.
The central forecast rises progressively by $5 to $10 per
year between 2017 and 2020, but the range of expectations also
becomes successively more dispersed.
Most respondents expect prices to rise to around $65 to $70
per barrel by 2020. But as many as a quarter think prices will
remain stuck below $55, while another 25 percent think they will
have risen to more than $80 by then.
One way to measure the increase in uncertainty is to look at
the standard deviation of survey responses over longer time
horizons.
The standard deviation of responses grows from less than $8
for 2016 to $20 by the end of the decade, suggesting uncertainty
about prices at the end of the decade is almost twice as great
as in the near term.
For 2016, 90 percent of forecasts lie in a $20 range from
$30 to $50 per barrel, but by the end of the decade the
comparable range is $60 wide from $40 to $100 per barrel.
Despite market chatter about a looming supply crunch as a
result of cuts in investment spending, only 7 percent of
respondents expect Brent prices to climb back to $100 or more by
the end of the decade.
