By John Kemp
LONDON, March 9 Commodity traders and academic
economists agree there is a close relationship between stock
levels and the strip of futures prices.
Holbrook Working of Stanford University's Food Research
Institute explained the relationship between stocks and the
futures price curve over 80 years go ("Price relations between
July and September wheat futures" 1933).
In a market with ample inventories, the price of a commodity
for future delivery tends to be above the price for immediate
delivery, a condition known as contango.
In a market with tight inventories, the reverse tends to be
true, with price for immediate delivery trading above future
prices, a condition known as backwardation.
By extension, in a market characterised by excess supply,
inventories will be rising, so the market will tend to move from
backwardation into contango, or if it is already in contango
into a deeper one.
Conversely, in a market characterised by excess demand,
inventories will be falling, so the market will tend to move
from contango into backwardation, or a deeper backwardation.
Given the intimate relationship between supply, demand,
inventories and forward prices, the shape of the futures price
curve is closely monitored by professional traders.
Contango and backwardation are avidly watched in trading
rooms because shifts can send important signals about the
balance between supply and demand and changes in the level of
stocks.
STORAGE THEORY
In the traditional theory of futures prices, the cost of
owning and storing a commodity (cost of capital plus cost of
storage) tends to ensure future prices trade above spot prices.
But producers, consumers and traders will pay to avoid the
risk of being without adequate supplies on hand, which can
impart a premium to spot prices if stocks are short.
The balance between cost of capital, cost of storage and
scarcity premium varies depending on the rate of interest and
stock levels, determining whether the market trades in contango
or backwardation.
Contango is both a symptom of a market that is adequately or
over supplied, and an enabler of storage, since it provides a
financial incentive to hold excess stocks.
In a market characterised by contango, traders can buy and
store physical stocks of the commodity and cover the cost by
establishing a short position in the futures market, a strategy
known as "cash and carry".
(The etymology of "contango" is obscure but it seems to have
emerged in the mid-19th century in the context of stock exchange
trading and may be derived from "contingent" or "continue".)
OIL MARKET CYCLE
In the oil market, there has been a close correspondence
between the supply-demand balance, stocks and the degree of
contango or backwardation in Brent futures prices (tmsnrt.rs/1TKTUl7).
Progressive oversupply of the oil market between 1996 and
1998 was associated with a shift in Brent futures prices from
backwardation to contango.
The tightening of the market in the course of 1999 was
accompanied by a return to backwardation in futures prices ("Oil
Market Report", IEA, Dec 1999).
The same shift from backwardation to contango and then back
to backwardation was evident during the price spike of 2008 and
subsequent recession in 2008/2009.
Even as spot oil prices raced towards their peak of more
than $140 per barrel in July 2008, the backwardation in futures
prices began to soften from November 2007 and especially May
2008.
The easing backwardation should have been a warning signal
that the global economy and oil demand were stalling and the
stock situation was improving.
The U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research Business Cycle
Dating Committee would later (in December 2008) determine the
U.S. economy had begun to contract in December 2007.
Most indicators of oil demand would subsequently show oil
consumption growth had begun to slow or even turn negative in
the first half of 2008.
At the time, many analysts dismissed talk of a recession and
insisted there was no evidence that high oil prices were harming
demand.
But the gradual lessening of the backwardation was a
real-time indicator that strongly suggested the balance between
supply and demand was shifting.
As the financial crisis and economic recession intensified
in the second half of 2008 and early 2009, the oil market became
heavily oversupplied, stockpiles surged and the market moved
into a large contango.
Rapidly increasing stocks and fears about a potential
shortage of storage space pushed spot prices to an unusually
steep discount, dubbed the "super-contango".
As the global economy stabilised and OPEC's production cuts
took effect, the supply-demand balance moved into deficit in
late 2009 and throughout 2010 and 2011.
Oil inventories were gradually drawn down, and the market
returned to backwardation from March 2011 onwards.
CONTANGO COMEBACK
In a broad sense, the current slump in oil prices has
conformed to the pattern associated with the East Asian
financial crisis in 1997/98 and the great recession in
2008/2009.
The degree of backwardation in Brent peaked in October 2013
and had already begun to weaken by the time spot prices started
to slide in June 2014.
The softening structure of futures prices should have been a
clue the market was becoming actually or prospectively
oversupplied thanks to the acceleration of shale output from the
United States.
As spot prices tumbled, the futures curves shifted from
backwardation to contango, and the contango became progressively
larger until February 2015.
Since then the contango has narrowed, albeit erratically.
The contango between the first and seventh listed futures
contract has averaged around $4 per barrel over the last 30
days, compared with around $6 per barrel at the same point in
2015.
The contango has narrowed even as official statistics have
shown supply exceeding demand by as much as 2 million barrels
per day, and stockpiles rising by hundreds of millions of
barrels.
READING THE RUNES
Drawing lessons from previous episodes of contango trading
in the oil market for current circumstances is not
straightforward.
Interpreting the structure of futures prices is an art
rather than a science because it responds to multiple factors
all of which can be changing at the same time.
Factors include the availability of storage space, interest
rates, current and anticipated stocks, actual and expected
shifts in supply and demand, current and anticipated spot
prices.
Reasoning backwards from prices, even time spreads, to
supply, demand and inventory fundamentals is fraught with risk.
The current Brent contango is much smaller than the one in
2008/2009, though substantially larger than in 1997/98.
However, the cost of capital, a key component of the
contango, is lower than in the late 1990s, while large amounts
of new storage space have been constructed in recent years.
The degree of contango evident in the Brent market has been
increasing over time especially since around 2004/2005, which
some analysts attribute to the increased "financialisation" of
commodities.
However, past experience strongly suggests oil market
rebalancing will be accompanied by a narrowing of the contango
or even a return to backwardation.
In this respect, recent moves in the contango have been
ambiguous. The contango is much narrower than in the first few
months of 2015 but shows no sign of disappearing yet. (tmsnrt.rs/1TKU4sJ)
The contango in the Brent market does not suggest the market
has swung from surplus to deficit yet. But it is hard to
reconcile with predictions of continued enormous stock builds
shown in some official statistics.
